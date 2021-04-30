"Country strong" Creed Humphrey's football journey goes from Shawnee to OU to Kansas City Chiefs

Last year, Kenneth Murray (first round, No. 23, Los Angeles Chargers) and Neville Gallimore (third, 82, Dallas Cowboys) were taken high.

Perkins was dominant for the Sooners despite only playing six games. He finished with seven tackles for loss, including 5.5 sacks. His playmaking ability strengthened the OU defense down the stretch.

The biggest question entering the draft wasn’t what Perkins could do on the field. It was his situation off the field. He missed the 2019 season’s Peach Bowl after testing positive for marijuana. He was suspended by the NCAA for the College Football Playoff contest as well as the first five games of the 2020 campaign.

“Ronnie was a leader and impact player in our program for the last couple years. He’s really developed into an outstanding edge player,” OU coach Lincoln Riley said. “He’s equally good in pass rush as he is in defending the run game. He plays with an edge and an attitude that really takes a guy who’s talented and transforms him into becoming an even better player. I think he’ll certainly be a guy who will create a lot of problems on the edge at the next level for the Patriots.”

Humphrey’s selection was huge news in Shawnee, with mayor Ed Bolt one of the offensive lineman’s biggest fans.