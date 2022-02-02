'Couldn’t be more excited about the group of guys that we have': Venables wraps up first OU signing class

Venables hinted a surprise was coming later on Wednesday. It came early in the evening when 3-star defensive end/outside linebacker Kevonte Henry flipped from Michigan to OU and sent in his letter of intent. The Lawndale, California native didn’t visit Norman until three weeks ago. Venables and his staff were able to close the deal.

“Couldn’t be more excited about the group of guys that we have,” Venables said. “We’ve covered every position and (are) fortifying our depth charts and reloading across the board on both sides of the football and both sides of the line of scrimmage.”

The freshmen class covers eight states, both coasts and all four continental United States time zones. It will end the 2022 recruiting class as the No. 2 class in the Big 12, trailing No. 5 Texas. It would be the No. 5 class in the SEC if the Sooners and Longhorns were added to the mix. Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia secured the top three spots in the composite rankings.

Williams is the highest-ranked prospect of the February additions.