'Couldn’t be more excited about the group of guys that we have': Venables wraps up first OU signing class

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s coaching staff caught their breath on Wednesday. The group has officially added 29 players to the 2022 roster with incoming freshmen and transfers. The whirlwind that began when Brent Venables accepted the job on Dec. 5 ended with the start of the second signing period.
The Sooners officially added six more freshmen to close out the class. Booker T. Washington defensive back Gentry Williams, who has been committed to the Sooners since October but waited to sign until meeting the new staff, topped the list.
“In my opinion, we had to go out of our way to screw it up,” Venables said with a laugh during a video conference with the media. “He (Williams) wanted to hear the vision for what we had for him both defensively, relationally and who we were gonna hire as his position coach … Never at any time did I feel we were close to losing his commitment. His allegiance and loyalty to the University of Oklahoma were known virtually the entire time.”
The Sooners’ 21-player freshman class is currently rated No. 8 in the 247 Composite Rankings. Not bad for a program thrown into upheaval when Lincoln Riley fled for USC two months ago.
Williams tops the list of Wednesday additions. OU was also able to land 4-star defensive lineman Gracen Halton. Halton had been committed to Oregon until the Ducks’ coaching change. They were also able to flip Ft. Lauderdale, Florida defensive end R. Mason Thomas. Thomas was one of two Floridians to jump on board Wednesday. Ocala defensive back Jamarrien Burt also picked the Sooners.
Venables hinted a surprise was coming later on Wednesday. It came early in the evening when 3-star defensive end/outside linebacker Kevonte Henry flipped from Michigan to OU and sent in his letter of intent. The Lawndale, California native didn’t visit Norman until three weeks ago. Venables and his staff were able to close the deal.
“Couldn’t be more excited about the group of guys that we have,” Venables said. “We’ve covered every position and (are) fortifying our depth charts and reloading across the board on both sides of the football and both sides of the line of scrimmage.”
The freshmen class covers eight states, both coasts and all four continental United States time zones. It will end the 2022 recruiting class as the No. 2 class in the Big 12, trailing No. 5 Texas. It would be the No. 5 class in the SEC if the Sooners and Longhorns were added to the mix. Texas A&M, Alabama and Georgia secured the top three spots in the composite rankings.
Williams is the highest-ranked prospect of the February additions.
“I think he’s one of those guys we can use anywhere in the secondary. He provides position flexibility. We have a need at cornerback and he has length, ball skills, and toughness,” Venables said. “I liked how they used him at Booker. T. They used him in a variety of ways. He did a little of everything and was kind of a Swiss Army knife as well as returned kicks and played some receiver. He’s a great all-around player with a great skill set. The best part of Gentry is the kind of young man he is. He has character, he’s a leader. He has a tremendous work ethic, he’s a grinder. He’s going to be a great teammate because he’s a selfless guy.”
Venables hinted there could be few a more additions to the roster over the coming months. More players will hit the transfer portal before, during and after spring practice.
“We’re not finished yet,” he said. “We have a couple more spots that we’re going to push forward here the rest of the semester. We look to strengthen a couple of positions that we see fit when we find the right guys. Really excited about how we put the exclamation mark on that today.”