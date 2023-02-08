NORMAN — Patty Gasso made no attempt to sidestep how powerful her Oklahoma offense could be during the 2023 season.

The coach was asked if the Sooners’ attack could be as daunting without home run hitter Jocelyn Alo in the lineup this season.

Her matter-of-fact answer should concern opponents.

“Yeah, I would say yes. It's good. It's good. It's solid. The swings will wow you. And it’s throughout. It’s throughout. And it’s sitting on the bench and it's waiting for me to call on them,” Gasso said earlier this week. “That's my biggest issue, is we have such a deep bench. How do I make all these athletes feel a part of it and engaged? And that’s going to be probably the hardest job I have.”

There are All-Americans all over the OU roster as it enters a season with sky-high expectations. The Sooners are heavy favorites to be the first three-peat national champion since UCLA claimed the feat from 1988-90.

Oklahoma opens the season with a Thursday doubleheader to begin a five-game stretch at the Mark Campbell Collegiate Invitational in Irvine, Calif. The Sooners face Duke at 6 p.m. followed by a contest against Duke at 9.

How good is this team? The Sooners return five All-Americans from last year’s 59-3 team and added three more All-Americans through the transfer portal.

Super senior Grace Lyons, senior Kinzie Hansen, juniors Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings and sophomore Jordy Bahl join are joined by redshirt seniors Haley Lee (Texas A&M) and Alex Storako (Michigan), and sophomore Cydney Sanders (Arizona State) in the lineup. All have be named to USA Softball’s player of the year watch list, which lists the top 50 prospects.

There’s not complacency, Gasso said. Motivation continues to be high.

"I think that's just their expectations of how they understand that they're good. They know they're good. So, I think they want to be more than good. I think they want to be great,” she said. “Again, we don't talk about winning, like winning it all or things like that. It's just more of when you put all them together there's power. You can feel it. It is a very powerful feeling of confidence, athleticism. And I think they're a team that wants to be known like that, maybe make history. I mean, how many teams have won it back-to-back-to-back again?

“We don’t talk about it, for good reason. But they know. They know it. They know what's in front, and they just want to be known as the best. And that expectation is always there throughout practice. “

Competition isn’t only against opposing teams. It will be among those teammates trying to get on the field.

Practices can be the toughest chore. They have to be handled like games, especially if you want to keep your position. As late as Tuesday, there was a practice focused on outfielders as the coaches were still determining a starting lineup for this week.

“We treat practice like we need to get better every second, every at-bat. And I think our competition starts there,” Lyons said. “We face the best pitchers in the nation, and we're competing against the best hitters. So, when we're focused on the process and how we can work at practice, it really takes that focus off of championships because we're trying to win the day.

“And that kind of allows our focus to just be on how we can get better as a team. And then I'm so excited to start playing because then we can start beating other teams and having that competition.”

The Sooners chased a three-peat after the 2016 and 2017 seasons, but fell short in the WCWS semifinal round.

Does Gasso see any similarities in messages to this year’s squad after that experience?

“I think they're totally different teams. And honestly, I can't remember what I was saying back then,” Gasso said. “So, we don't talk about winning three-peat. Those are words that we're not really talking about around here because it's premature. It's really about the process. It's the journey. It's all of that, all the work we put in and now just playing it out.”

“We’re just focusing on weekend per weekend. We're just not going down that rabbit hole right now. Just it's a scary place to take them, to hear them talk about. So yeah, we're just trying to keep it very day to day and very simple and not get overwhelmed with looking at rankings and things that don't make absolutely any sense right now. So, it's a new team.”