Could Oklahoma be set up for an unprecedented fourth national championship?

The Sooners— coming off a magical 61-1 campaign that includes an ongoing 53-game winning streak — will have all the tools in place to win another title.

Only four players have exhausted their eligibility: Grace Lyons, Haley Lee, Alex Storako and Grace Green. Big losses, indeed, but the core group returns.

Oklahoma joins UCLA (1988-90) as the second program to win three straight titles. The Sooners will try to do something that the Bruins could not do — win a fourth consecutive crown.

Imagine scouting OU for next year’s season opener. The team’s top five leading hitters come back.

Tiare Jennings (.415), Alyssa Brito (.412), Kinzie Hansen (.409), Jayda Coleman (.408) and Rylie Boone (.392) were steady at the plate during the national championship season. They also accounted for 66 of the team’s 117 home runs.

Jennings and Coleman arrived prior to the 2021 season. They’ve played three years and won three titles.

That’s not a bad freshman class.

“It hasn't sunk in yet, but it's a heck of a way to spend three years together, I would say. Being in the present, enjoying this moment with everyone. Next year it's back to work. Just enjoying this three-peat. It is insane,” Jennings said.

“(Jennings) is my dog. I’ll tell you straight up, she is my dog. Yeah, three-peat, all this kind of stuff. We have been so close since the get-go,” Coleman said. “I feel like sometimes we've kind of been put together to compete against each other, like Freshman Player of the Year, Player of the Year, that kind of thing. We've never let it get between us. We always knew we were on the same team regardless. She's my dog.

“I love doing this career with her. Hopefully we finish it out with a bang.”

All-star pitcher Jordy Bahl only had 34 plate appearances last season, but she made the most of them. She hit .406 in limited time in the box.

Her biggest offensive asset in the Women’s College World Series was as a pinch runner. She scored two runs while subbing in on the bases and didn’t allow a score while throwing 24 2/3 innings in the circle.

It isn’t as easy as just throwing the ball onto the field and letting the team do work. It’s also chemistry and getting a roster filled with talented players to buy-in together toward a common goal.

“I'm really just proud of this team for how we have stuck together this year. I think not a lot of other people would fully understand what it's like to go through just the day-to-day from off-season during the summer to August, everything up until now,” Bahl said.

“Everyone just sees what's put on the field on game day. There's a lot. I'm just proud of how we've stuck together through pressure, adversity, and just have ultimately been one strong, cohesive unit that has at the end of the day taken that pressure and giving the glory to the Lord and been able to still play free and play together and find joy in things outside of the playing field.”

There will be added pressure next season, but the blueprint of handling things, on and off the field, was lived throughout this season.

Coleman said there’s always something to do next. That’s why sticking together is always paramount.

“We hold onto 20 versus everybody. These 19 girls that are by my side, they're the only ones out of everyone that know what I go through, my struggles that I've been through. Just holding onto that, really just leaning on them because it does get hard, it does get challenging,” Coleman said.

“My heart is so full knowing that the 19 girls around me know my struggles and what I'm challenged with. All they do is lift me up from that.”

Gasso has played a major role in guiding them through the highs and lows of a championship team. It’s a foundation that will continue to be used.

“I would say two things: One is that she does a good job of talking to us about the things that the girls just talked about, just that our circle is our circle, we're going to worry about ourselves and not what anyone else thinks,” Bahl said. “Also she just holds us accountable. She holds us to a high standard. That is because she knows what we're capable of and she wants to see that from us. When all of us were being recruited at one point or another, we told her we wanted to be great. She's doing her job of helping us get there.”

Added Jennings: “Yeah, again, the standard that she holds. There's not a practice where we just take a rest or get some reps in. It's always preparing for a national championship, preparing for those moments. For her to keep us accountable every single day at practice, not letting us slack off, I think prepares us for this moment, and the reasons why we don't let pressure get to us, because we feel we've been there already, we practiced it, we trust each other, we go through that. She's been there every step of the way.”