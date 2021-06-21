Could Marvin Mims make a big jump from his freshman All-American season?

NORMAN — Making early comparisons between Marvin Mims and former star wide receivers in Lincoln Riley’s offense is unfair to the Oklahoma sophomore.
But Mims’ debut season did give OU fans reason for anticipation after he finished with a team-high 610 receiving yards in 2020.
Mims was the first wide receiver in OU history to earn Football Writers Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-American status. He was a second-team All-Big 12 selection and his nine touchdown receptions set a school record and tied a conference mark.
Cale Gundy, inside receivers coach, can see some similarities between Mims and CeeDee Lamb, who had an outstanding freshman season in 2017.
“Somewhat kind of quiet young man who goes about their business. They aren’t someone who is very vocal,” Gundy said about the pair. “It’s interesting. Marvin is starting to become a little bit more vocal. I think I get that out of him. I’m a very vocal person and I challenge a lot. Especially in drills. If I’m anywhere near, he’s going to find me. He’s going to make damn sure that I feel him whenever he comes and attacks me whether it’s running on a route or blocking on the perimeter.
“I would say those guys are very similar. Marvin is headed in the right direction. He still has a long way to go. I’m glad he’s here with us.”
Oklahoma has had dynamic wide receivers that made instant impacts. While Mims and Lamb had outstanding freshman seasons, junior college transfers Dede Westbrook and Marquise Brown changed the offense in their first seasons on campus.
Mims had a team-high 37 catches last season. His nine touchdown receptions were more than Lamb’s seven TD catches in his rookie campaign.
Quarterback Spencer Rattler is building a connection similar to Baker Mayfield did with former star wide receivers.
“When he got here we just started clicking automatically with chemistry. We started fall camp and me and him … There are a couple of guys you just click with better than others. Marvin was one of those that stood out to me when we started fall camp last year,” Rattler said. “Great player. Does his job on all occasions. Can do it all. Fast guy. He just comes to do his job and give it his all. He’s got a lot of work to do, just like we all do, but he’s doing good.”
Mims’ versatility makes him dangerous, Gundy said.
“Marvin Mims continues to do Marvin things like he's doing,” Gundy said during spring drills. “I think it's helped with him playing inside some. You're moving an extremely fast guy inside, where linebackers and safeties are trying to cover. I think he loves and enjoys running around, and there'll be times that he'll play outside as well.”
It wasn’t easy for Mims last season, especially with COVID playing a toll.
Mims didn’t benefit from spring football or summer workouts with the OU campus closed.
He said he strengthened himself by studying the playbook as he made the transition from Frisco (Texas) Lone Star High School to Oklahoma.
Mims enjoyed his first season, but understands he has to continue to build on things. He has benefited from spring football and summer workouts this year.
“Anything lower than (last season) would be, in my eyes, if I did the same stuff I did last year, then there's no growth. So, I want to keep (growing) as a player and leader on this team, and just as a teammate for everyone else,” he said.
Riley says he is looking forward to Mims' future.
"Marvin’s got a chance to be a really good player. He does. I think a lot of his comes down to that same fact. How good can he be in the weight room? Adding strength to his game, adding explosion to his game because he’s a smart player and a gifted player. He’s had good experience at a young age. He’s a very versatile player. You are excited about what you are seeing. He’s going to have to continue that growth that some of the better receivers that we’ve had here … you’ve kind of seen that progression physically throughout their career."