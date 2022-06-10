Constructing a powerhouse: A closer look at the 2022 Sooners, one of the all-time best college softball teams

Oklahoma will go down as arguably the best team in college softball history.

The Sooners completed a wire-to-wire run as the No. 1 team on Thursday by sweeping Texas to capture the 2022 national championship. OU dominated all season. The team won 59 times compared to only three losses.

When a high-rise building is created, there are important parts.

For the Sooners, Patty Gasso was this season’s architect.

The veteran coach has come a long way from chasing prospects to come to Oklahoma.

After taking the OU job prior to 1995, the Sooners barely had a softball field to practice, let alone tradition.

But that didn’t keep the California native from building a powerhouse program that’s repeated as national champions.

How did she see this team come together?

“I think a key for us is experience. We've got five super seniors. We've got an entire infield and close to an entire outfield that was on the field winning a championship last year,” Gasso said.

“What's new for us, besides Nicole May is our veteran (as a pitcher), and she's only a sophomore, but adding Hope (Trautwein), adding Jordy (Bahl), the rest of our pitching staff has been to me the game-changer here.”

While all attention has been on all the runs that OU has scored this season, Gasso expected that.

National titles by school

UCLA 12 » Arizona 8 » Oklahoma 6 » Florida, Arizona St., Texas A&M 2

"Our offense we knew was going to hit well like they did last year. Our defense was going to be as good or better than they were,” Gasso said. “Our pitching staff has been just brick wall. They've been stellar for this team, and that really I think has set us off to another space.”

This building had plenty of needs. While there are many pieces — you can’t bypass the work of players like Rylie Boone, Alyssa Brito, Kinzie Hansen, Taylon Snow and Jana Johns — here are some other key parts of constructing this OU powerhouse.

THE CORNERSTONE

Jocelyn Alo

Jocelyn Alo hasn’t only carried the Sooners on her back this season, she’s taken the entire sport to another level.

Each time she stepped to the plate during the postseason, fans didn’t want to miss it. Tom Brady sent her a congratulatory message.

“Jocelyn Alo is a big reason why this sport has gone to another level. People come here to watch her like she's Babe Ruth,” Gasso said.

Alo is the NCAA Division I career home runs leader. Each time she steps to the plate, a home run is expected — everyone from kids in the stands to Gasso in the third-base coach box is waiting to see it.

“I guess I know her so well that I just think that's who she is. When she comes up, I'm expecting her to hit a home run, probably like anybody else,” Gasso said, drawing laughter. “It's ridiculous that I'm thinking that way. But I see her at practice every day. I see what she's capable of. It's just so tough to beat her. She's so strong. I'm spoiled, but I am not wowed by it because, like I said, I see it on a daily basis.”

Alo drew Gasso’s attention when she played on a California-based travel team named the Batbusters. The OU coach was wowed by her raw talent. But it was Alo’s success in a different sport that impressed her.

“I remember (assistant coach JT Gasso) showing me a video of Jocelyn wrestling for this Hawaii State Championship, and I was … I have never seen women wrestle except on, like, WWE you know?,” Gasso said drawing more chuckles. “This is a whole other plane. Wrestling for a high school state championship. I'm watching it, and I was just glued to it. It's intense, and it's tough. I think she pinned the kid, but dislocated her shoulder. Right?

Alo: “I didn’t pin her. I won by points.”

“All right,” Gasso said. “I just know that her shoulder was dislocated. I’m like, my God, I need this.”

THE FOUNDATION

Grace Lyons

Patty Gasso, coach of one of the most productive lineups in college softball history in 2022, likes offense.

“I love home runs. I love (Jocelyn Alo). I love all that,” she said.

But Gasso loves defense. And in national player of the year finalist Grace Lyons, Gasso and Co. have the anchor to possibly the finest defensive infield in the nation.

“Grace Lyons is the best shortstop I've ever seen and I get the pleasure of working with her on a daily basis,” Gasso said. “She's so good she makes everyone around her that good. Tiare (Jennings) has had to elevate and has gotten a lot better, as Jana (Johns) has as well. She brings this whole infield together.”

Lyons’ latest moment of defensive brilliance came in the fifth inning of OU’s 15-0 win over UCLA on June 6, when the senior infielder dove to her left and redirected a fast-moving ground ball to Jennings at second base for a fielder’s choice.

Like Alo, Lyons is another in the collections of the Sooners’ veterans who is admired by fellow teammates as much for her prolific play on the field as for her presence within the team.

Jennings, her partner in the middle infield, describes Lyons as a good softball player but “a way better person.” Alo says she’s never seen someone “play so free.”

“She has one of the purest hearts I've ever seen,” Trautwein said. “She is who she is all of the time. And she's rare. And she's amazing to know and a blessing to this team and to all who can see her play.”

THE ELECTRICIAN

Jayda Coleman

Jayda Coleman always has the attention of Oklahoma’s vast social media following upon arrival at a stadium

When the center fielder departs the bus, she screams “Let’s go baby! Boomer!” at the camera. If you ask her, she doesn’t even know how the tradition began.

“I think I was just going crazy off the bus one day and P-Pac (OU assistant director of communications Patrick Dunn), our camera guy, was like, ‘oh my God, do that again.’ And then it just became a trend and everyone started loving it. And I love doing it,” Coleman said.

Coleman said she wants to get creative with her shouts, but everyone seems to love the traditional “let’s go baby! Boomer!” cheer.

Being the team’s spark plug is one of her favorite roles, she said.

During the first two victories over Texas at the WCWS, the center fielder led things off with a double. Upon reaching second base, she popped up and let loose with a huge scream toward the OU dugout.

Her passion is infectious.

“It’s something that I can always control,” Coleman said. “Regardless of the outcome of how I’m playing, I can always control that I’m passionate and that I’m always there for my teammates.”

THE FOREMAN

Lynnsie Elam

Lynnsie Elam has been a lot of things for a lot of people across her five years in Norman.

After Tiare Jennings arrived at OU in 2021, Elam was the teammate who cooked dinners and made her feel at home. When North Texas Hope Trautwein joined the reigning national champions in 2022, Elam “took me under her wing and really showed me the ropes and how to keep up,” Trautwein says. Jocelyn Alo calls her one of the sole reasons she made it through her five seasons with the Sooners.

“(Elam has) always been a mainstay, not only in my softball career, but in my life as well,” Alo said.

As for Elam’s imprint on Patty Gasso? It’s pretty simple.

“She's been — I'm going to say it out loud — she's been my best captain I've ever had,” the 28th-year coach said.

With the letter ‘C’ sewn into her jersey just below the right shoulder blade, Elam is as crucial to the mechanics of the 2022 Sooners machine as anyone with the last name Alo, Coleman or Jennings.

Gasso recognized Elam’s leadership from a young age when they were first acquainted at OU youth softball camps across the state; Elam, to this day, holds onto photos of her at eight years old standing next to the Sooners’ legendary coach.

With 37 starts on the season, Elam’s statistical production won’t match that of Alo or Jennings or her battery-mate Trautwein in the circle, but within the program there’s no debating the scope of Elam’s contribution to national title No. 6.

“(She’s anything you could ever ask for in a captain,” Gasso said. “She doesn't need friends on this team. She will say what she means in the circle and say it strongly to get them to follow.

“Sometimes she's in the game. Sometimes she's not. But she's 100% in with the Sooners, 24/7.”

THE ELEVATOR

Tiare Jennings

Oklahoma’s fan base has the same chant when Tiare Jennings approaches home plate: “T-R-A.”

Jennings is on pace to threaten NCAA career home run leader Jocelyn Alo’s record. She just completed her sophomore season and has brought thrills to the lineup.

Jennings was directly behind Alo in the batting order for much of the season.

“I've said this before, I'll say it again,” Alo said. “Tiare is always going to have my back, even if I don't have it that day. She's going to bring it. I know she'll always answer for me in a sense. I think we feed off of each other very well.”

The defensive highlight of the Sooners’ game one win over Texas during the WCWS championship series occurred when Jennings leapt high to catch a line drive to save a possible double.

The second baseman has elevated her defensive game to match her offensive firepower.

Her unselfish attitude was also shown off during the WCWS. She set a record for the most home runs hit during the series, but was happier for others.

It’s a trait that defines this offense. She’s going to be in charge of moving things forward next season.

“For me I like watching other people hit theirs,” Jennings said. “When I'm at home, I just love to celebrate them. To watch everyone do what they can do, hit home runs, I think that's super cool; that bond we have at the plate when they come home.”

THE MENTOR AND THE APPRENTICE

Hope Trautwein and Jordy Bahl

In a 2022 season that’s seen pitchers Hope Trautwein and Jordy Bahl exhibit pure dominance from the very start in February, the Women’s College World Series provided both an opportunity to show onlookers — and perhaps themselves — something new.

When Trautwein carried her sub-1.00 ERA to Oklahoma City and onto college softball’s biggest stage, she felt the size of the moment and the nerves that came with it. Playing in front of packed crowds of 12,000-plus, the Sooners’ right-hander leaned on deep breaths and consulted a teammate in order to suppress the butterflies.

“Lynnsie Elam had told me some advice before I came in: ‘Look at the crowd once, and don't look at them again.’” Trautwein explained. “That's what I did.”

Whatever remedy Elam shared with Trautwein, it worked. In four WCWS appearances, Trautwein picked up four wins while allowing five runs on 11 hits and 11 walks in 21 ⅔ before capping her final collegiate season with the ultimate prize.

And while Thursday marked the end of Trautwein’s road, Bahl represents both OU’s present and its future. After pitching her way to national freshman of the year honors, Bahl returned to the circle from a month-long break in Oklahoma City and felt “not a lot of pain, just a lot of adrenaline, as she flashed another dimension at the end of her debut season.

“Jordy, she's made differently,” Gasso said. “People see that. You see that. That's why you like this. You like the way she moves around the mound, the way she does. You like when she hangs her arm out that way. You like her enthusiasm. You like the way she rips her mask off when she gets what she wants.”

As Jocelyn Alo closes the door on her OU career and Gasso and Co. look to the future, college softball’s next magnetic star may already reside on the Sooners’ pitching staff.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Eric Bailey Sports Writer I cover the University of Oklahoma football and men’s basketball teams. I am a Haskell Indian Nations University graduate. Phone: 918-581-8391 Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today