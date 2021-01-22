Conflicting reports on whether Texas will hire Mike Stoops as assistant football coach

The Mike Stoops-to-Texas storyline was delicious for about 12 hours.

There are now conflicting reports surrounding Texas’ decision to hire Oklahoma’s former defensive coordinator to its new coaching staff.

According to a report by al.com late on Thursday night, Stoops was expected to be named the Longhorns’ linebackers coach by new head coach Steve Sarkisian. It started a flurry of chatter on social media overnight.

On Friday morning, the Austin American-Stateman’s Brian Davis tweeted that he was told by Sarkisian that Texas is not hiring Stoops. Sarkisian told the reporter that he has someone else in mind and that “I’m really excited about who we’re talking to.”

Stoops has spent the past two years as a defensive analyst for Alabama.