Conflicting reports on whether Texas will hire Mike Stoops as assistant football coach

The Mike Stoops-to-Texas storyline was delicious for about 12 hours.
There are now conflicting reports surrounding Texas’ decision to hire Oklahoma’s former defensive coordinator to its new coaching staff.
According to a report by al.com late on Thursday night, Stoops was expected to be named the Longhorns’ linebackers coach by new head coach Steve Sarkisian. It started a flurry of chatter on social media overnight.
On Friday morning, the Austin American-Stateman’s Brian Davis tweeted that he was told by Sarkisian that Texas is not hiring Stoops. Sarkisian told the reporter that he has someone else in mind and that “I’m really excited about who we’re talking to.”
Stoops has spent the past two years as a defensive analyst for Alabama.
Stoops served as OU’s defensive coordinator for 12 years, which sandwiched his head coaching run at Arizona (2004-11). He coached the Sooners between 1999-2003 and 2012-18.
His final game at Oklahoma came in the 2018 Red River loss to Texas. The Longhorns scored 48 points against the Sooners.
It was a tipping point for Lincoln Riley, who said his program needed a “different voice” in the defensive meeting room after his mid-season dismissal of Stoops.
Mike Stoops is the younger brother of Bob Stoops, the winningest coach in Oklahoma history. He’s also the uncle of Drake Stoops, a wide receiver who will be a redshirt sophomore next season.
