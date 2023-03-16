Madi Williams’ time at Oklahoma has spanned five years, 139 games and two solid coaches.

Let’s borrow a famous saying from her first coach Sherri Coale when trying to sum up the OU forward’s career: “Leave your story better than you found it.”

Williams has absolutely done that.

The senior from Fort Worth will depart OU as one of the greats to play in Norman. She will help guide the fifth-seeded Sooners into Saturday’s 8 p.m. NCAA Tournament game against No. 12 Portland.

“She’s incredible,” OU’s current coach Jennie Baranczyk. “She’s such a positive person. She’s a team-oriented person. She’s very creative. She just believes in people. She’s believes in a bigger purpose and she’s one of the coolest people that you’ll meet.

“She’s somebody that will always have this huge smile on her face. We see it every day.”

It’s a personality trait that’s followed Williams throughout her life. From sixth-year players like Ana Llanusa to first-year freshmen like Beatrice Culliton, Williams’ support has been warmly embraced.

“Madi’s a leader in all aspects of the game,” OU’s Skylar Vann said. “She’s just a loud voice and she’s always talking on the court and off the court. That leads us. We all know that she can play basketball. She’s really good at it. But I think she takes it so many steps farther than that because of how she can communicate and how she can make you feel at peace when you are playing.”

When Williams left Fort Worth’s Trinity Valley School, she had plenty of goals.

No one can predict success, but Williams has hit expectations. She’s a two-time unanimous All-Big 12 first-team selection and is her team’s leading scorer this season.

She’s helped lead the Sooners to back-to-back NCAA Tournament appearances and 50 wins over the past two seasons. In her first three years, OU had a combined 32 victories.

Finishing her career strong has “meant a lot and definitely opened my eyes,” she said.

Williams didn’t want to go to an established school, she said. She wanted to go to a program where something could be built.

“And little did I know that meant that we were only going to win eight games my freshman year, but look where we are now. Look at what we were able to build,” she said. “I’m blessed for it. I’m grateful for it.”

While there’s still basketball to be played this season, she’s enjoyed the relationship that she’s developed with Llanusa and Taylor Robertson. The trio has been together for three straight seasons.

“It’s family. We’re sisters,” Williams said. “Ana has been here for six years and me, Ana and T-Rob have played together for five. You get to know somebody after one year so imagine being with them for five-plus years. Those are bonds that we’ll never lose. I know I’ll always be able to hit them up and see what they’re doing and how life is going. And if they need anything, I know they have my back.”

Looking beyond this weekend isn’t happening. But like any WNBA prospect, she’s keeping her eyes open to the future.

“I want to go pro, go overseas and play as long as I can, wherever with whoever, it doesn’t matter,” Williams said. “Being able to play basketball is such a blessing.”

ESPN has projected her as a possible first-round pick in the 2023 WNBA draft. Has the past two seasons with Baranczyk improved her stock?

“Yeah, 100%,” Williams said. “I mean, it’s tough to get looks whenever you lose, if I’m being real. I wouldn’t be in the position that I’m at, the university wouldn’t be in the position that I am and the program wouldn’t be where we’re at without the work of everybody.”