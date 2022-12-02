Confidence growing as Sooners carry six straight wins into Saturday morning visit to Villanova

NORMAN — In the days after Oklahoma dropped its Nov. 7 season-opener to Sam Houston, coach Porter Moser was adamant that the Sooners not forget the 52-51 upset.

“That loss can't go in vain,” he said on Nov. 10.

In the weeks since, it hasn't.

The Sooners (6-1) take the floor at Villanova on Saturday morning as winners of six consecutive games since that opening defeat.

Through seven games, the Sooners rank 15th nationally in scoring defense, allowing 56.9 points per game. They have the Big 12’s sixth-leading scorer in Grant Sherfield at 15.6 points per contest. And, as evidenced through vastly different wins over Nebraska, Seton Hall and Ole Miss to claim the ESPN Events Invitational title last week, OU is finding multiple ways to beat opponents.

As they prepare to face a perennial powerhouse in Philadelphia Saturday, how have the Sooners evolved most since the loss to Sam Houston?

“In (the) confidence to know how to win games,” Moser said.

“You look at the shot selection when we were up 14 against Sam Houston compared to now. We’ve got a lead, all of a sudden we’re getting it to the third, fourth side quick and all of a sudden we score with like three seconds on the shot clock. Or we got fouled. … I think knowing how to close out and win games (offensively and defensively).”

Tip-off is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday inside Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center. The game will be broadcast on CBS.

Storylines

Respect for ‘Nova: A perennial powerhouse? Yes. But this iteration of Villanova (2-5) finds itself off to its worst start in 31 years under first-year coach Kyle Neptune.

The Wildcats host OU in the midst of a four-game losing streak. They have trailed by double-digits in each of their last six games. At 70.4 points per contest, their offense ranks last among Big East rivals after seven games.

In the final nine seasons under Jay Wright, Villanova averaged a shade under six losses a season and never lost more than 10 games. In 2022-23, they could suffer loss No. 6 before Christmas.

But while most eyes might fixate on the Wildcats’ rocky start, Moser’s lie elsewhere.

“When we look at Villanova we don’t look at their record,” he said. “We look at who they are. They’re a blueblood, championship culture. Got championship players who have been in the Final Four. We have just a tremendous amount of respect for them.”

Groves’ block party: Over the course of his debut season at OU in 2021-22, Tanner Groves recorded 14 total blocks. Through seven games this year, the fifth-year big man has 10 blocks, good for a share of third among Big 12 block artists.

How come?

“It’s two things,” Moser explained this week.

“Physically, he's so much stronger. His lower core. He's bouncing quicker. His base is quicker. He's jumping higher.

“And then mentally, he's got the mentality to come protect the rim … mentally he's got more of an edge to come block a shot.”

Cortes' surge: Since recovering from a preseason concussion that limited Bijan Cortes through OU’s first four games of the season, the sophomore guard has seen more of the floor and is again making an impact off the bench for the Sooners.

On Thursday, Moser credited Cortes’ resilience.

“It's easy to get really down,” Moser said. “I think normally people go through that. Right when he came back, it took him a minute to get back going and feeling where he was.

“And I think the steps taken for anybody that gets hurt or misses a bunch of practice time is mentally to stay in it. Make your minutes count. Bring your value. Know your value. Stay confident in your value. And I think that's what he's done.”

Following the slow start, Cortes has logged double-digit minutes in each of OU’s last three games including Sunday’s win over Ole Miss when he tallied 10 points, four steals, three rebounds and two assists.