NORMAN — On the eve of Oklahoma’s 2023 fall camp, defensive line coach Todd Bates carried the giddiness of a child.

A year on from a season in which the Sooners were often bullied and pushed at the point of attack, Bates is back for his second season at OU with reinforcements. In a cast of transfers from places like Notre Dame, Tennessee, Oklahoma State and Wake Forest, Bates’ unit is now simply bigger, faster and stronger than it was in 2022.

And talent like the kind the Sooners now possess on the defensive line is part of the reason why Bates and OU feel bullish in 2023 in the wake of the program’s first losing season since 1998 last fall.

“It feels like we’ve gotten so many players who have gotten better and improved,” Bates said. “And so many new guys as well. It feels like Christmas morning to my twins almost. You’re going to unwrap some new presents, and you can’t wait to show everybody what you got. That’s what it feels like to me.”

Keeping with the metaphor, there are presents to unwrap in nearly every position group this fall.

Following a 6-7 finish a year ago, the Sooners are retooled. No longer can the state of OU’s personnel be blamed on a previous administration with coach Brent Venables 20 months into a massive roster overhaul achieved with help via the transfer portal.

Let’s look at the math.

Since Venables and Co. took over in the final month of 2021, the Sooners have brought in more than 80 newcomers into the program between high school signings and portal transfers. Only 21 scholarship players remain from Lincoln Riley’s final roster.

Venables estimates nearly 76% of his current team is in its first or second year on campus.

“We really like the competitive depth that we have and the ability that we have,” he said earlier this month. “The guys that we brought in have made us better.”

The scope of the changes within the Sooners’ roster construction differ from position-to-position. Some are more subtle than others.

For instance, Austin Stogner’s return to Norman after a year away at South Carolina gives OU a sturdy replacement for Brayden Willis. On the offensive line, Stanford transfer Walter Rouse arrives to fill the gap left behind by All-Big 12 left tackle Anton Harrison.

Newcomers like linebacker Konnor Near (Ferris State) and Reggie Pearson (Texas Tech) bring depth to already well-stocked position groups.

“The thing that comes to mind — and coach V talks about it all the time — but it’s competitive depth,” said offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. “We’ve got more than one guy in every single room and every single position that can go operate and can go play at a high level. And I think that today is a little different than where we were a year ago today.”

Other positions have been transformed more radically. Bates called it Christmas morning for a reason.

Over the course of the offseason, OU added six transfer newcomers to a defensive line that finished 106th in run defense and 64th in teams sacks a year ago.

In Oklahoma State’s Trace Ford and Wake Forest’s Rondell Bothroyd, the Sooners have a pair of proven and experienced pass-rushing talents. And with Da’Jon Terry (Tennessee), Jacob Lacey (Notre Dame), Davon Sears (Texas State) and Phil Paea (Utah State), the Sooners pack a whole lot more punch up the middle.

“One of the main things that keeps guys from getting movement in the middle of this earth is girth and we finally got some girth,” Bates said. “Man, that’s exciting to have big boys. And they can move.”

With alterations big and small, OU returns for Year 2 under Venables feeling better equipped to make a conference title charge in its final season in the Big 12. After falling on the losing side of five one-score games last fall, the depth is there for the Sooners to flip the script in 2023.

“The competitive depth makes everybody better,” said defensive coordinator Ted Roof. “To be able to rotate players so that we’re fresh in the fourth quarter. You’re only going to get what you’re earned. That’s every day. Whether you’re a coach or player or whatever. Excited about the depth there and looking forward to getting started.”

Key portal additions

OL Walter Rouse: The 6-foot-6, 322-pound Stanford transfer could go down as the Sooners’ biggest transfer get in 2023. Rouse has big shoes to fill replacing All-Big 12 honoree Anton Harrison. But filling in on the left with 39 career starts under his belt, the fifth-year tackle brings experience to an offensive line that should be a strength for the Sooners this fall.

D-line: Take your pick — Wake Forest’s Rondell Bothroyd. Oklahoma State’s Trace Ford. Tennessee’s Da’Jon Terry. Notre Dame’s Jacob Lacey. Texas State’s Davon Sears. Utah State’s Phil Paea. The Sooners are bigger, deeper and stronger up front in 2023 with help via the transfer portal. Together, those newcomers are expected to play parts in a much more physical defensive line this fall.

LB Dasan McCullough: With his rare combination of size, speed and length, the Indiana transfer is the perfect fit for the cheetah role in the middle of OU’s defense. McCullough tallied four sacks in 2022 as a Freshman All-American. In 2023, he’ll take on new and important duties in the Sooners’ hybrid linebacker/safety role.

Key portal losses

LB David Ugwoegbu: Headed to Houston after playing in 51 games over four seasons at Oklahoma. He ranked fourth in the Big 12 with 8.4 tackles per game last season.

QB Nick Evers: The redshirt freshman only had one pass attempt against Texas during his lone season at OU before transferring to Wisconsin.

CB Jaden Davis: After four seasons with the Sooners, he transferred to Miami, which is close to his Fort Lauderdale home. He started 22 games at OU.