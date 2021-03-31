College softball update: Top-ranked Oklahoma welcomes Kansas to Norman

Oklahoma

Record: 25-0, 2-1 Big 12

Looking ahead: The top-ranked Sooners return to Marita Hynes Field for a three-game series against Kansas. Games are on Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.). OU also will play at Wichita State on Wednesday.

Looking back: Oklahoma swept through Iowa State with three victories. OU did allow seven runs in one game, the most by an opponent this season.

Notable: The Sooners have not lost a conference series since 2011 (51-0-4 during that span). … Tiare Jennings had six RBIs in a Sunday win. … Jocelyn Alo is on a 38-game hitting streak. … OU is 25-0, the best start in program history.

Oklahoma State

Record: 26-5, 2-1 Big 12

Looking ahead: The Cowgirls welcome Iowa State to Stillwater for a three-game series. Games are Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (noon).

Looking back: OSU took two of three at Kansas, including a 12-0 shutout victory on Sunday.