College softball update: Top-ranked Oklahoma welcomes Kansas to Norman

Oklahoma
Record: 25-0, 2-1 Big 12
Looking ahead: The top-ranked Sooners return to Marita Hynes Field for a three-game series against Kansas. Games are on Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.). OU also will play at Wichita State on Wednesday.
Looking back: Oklahoma swept through Iowa State with three victories. OU did allow seven runs in one game, the most by an opponent this season.
Notable: The Sooners have not lost a conference series since 2011 (51-0-4 during that span). … Tiare Jennings had six RBIs in a Sunday win. … Jocelyn Alo is on a 38-game hitting streak. … OU is 25-0, the best start in program history.
Oklahoma State
Record: 26-5, 2-1 Big 12
Looking ahead: The Cowgirls welcome Iowa State to Stillwater for a three-game series. Games are Thursday (6 p.m.), Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (noon).
Looking back: OSU took two of three at Kansas, including a 12-0 shutout victory on Sunday.
Notable: Oklahoma State has hit at least one home run in 15 of its last 16 games. … Hayley Busby (.432), Alysen Febrey (.421) and Chelsea Alexander (.418) lead the Cowgirls in batting average. … Pitchers Carrie Eberle (0.61 ERA) and Kelly Maxwell (1.14) are both 10-1 this season.
Tulsa
Record: 9-7
Looking ahead: Tulsa opens American Athletic Conference play with a four-game series against visiting UCF. There are games on Thursday (5 p.m.), Friday (3 and 5 p.m.) and Saturday (11 a.m.).
Looking back: The Golden Hurricane lost two of three against visiting Louisiana Tech.
Notable: TU is the only AAC school yet to play a conference game. UCF and USF currently are in first place with 4-0 starts. … Kylie Norwood is hitting a team-best .377. … Samantha Pochop is 4-1 with a 3.27 ERA. She has struck out 43 batters against only eight walks.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World