College softball update: Sooners welcome Texas to Norman for key Big 12 tilt

Oklahoma

Record: 30-0, 6-0 Big 12

Looking ahead: The top-ranked Sooners will play an important Big 12 series when Texas visits Marita Hynes Field this weekend. The games are Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (3) and Sunday (4). Oklahoma also will play a Tuesday doubleheader at Georgia.

Looking back: With the Baylor series postponed due to COVID-19 issues by the Bears, OU traveled to Ruston, Louisiana, where it defeated Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech.

Notable: Jocelyn Alo is hitting a Big 12-best .537. … Shannon Saile has the conference’s best ERA (0.39) with 63 strikeouts in 36.0 innings pitched. … Jayda Coleman has scored a league-best 46 runs. … Alo’s home run count remains at 22. … Alo also has a league-best 58 RBIs.

Oklahoma State

Record: 32-5, 8-1 Big 12

Looking ahead: Oklahoma State will host Baylor for a Big 12 series. A Saturday doubleheader begins at 1 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. contest on Sunday. The Cowgirls will play a Tuesday game at Tulsa (6 p.m.) and welcome UT Arlington to town on Wednesday (6 p.m.).