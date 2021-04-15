College softball update: Sooners welcome Texas to Norman for key Big 12 tilt

Oklahoma
Record: 30-0, 6-0 Big 12
Looking ahead: The top-ranked Sooners will play an important Big 12 series when Texas visits Marita Hynes Field this weekend. The games are Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (3) and Sunday (4). Oklahoma also will play a Tuesday doubleheader at Georgia.
Looking back: With the Baylor series postponed due to COVID-19 issues by the Bears, OU traveled to Ruston, Louisiana, where it defeated Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech.
Notable: Jocelyn Alo is hitting a Big 12-best .537. … Shannon Saile has the conference’s best ERA (0.39) with 63 strikeouts in 36.0 innings pitched. … Jayda Coleman has scored a league-best 46 runs. … Alo’s home run count remains at 22. … Alo also has a league-best 58 RBIs.
Oklahoma State
Record: 32-5, 8-1 Big 12
Looking ahead: Oklahoma State will host Baylor for a Big 12 series. A Saturday doubleheader begins at 1 p.m. followed by a 2 p.m. contest on Sunday. The Cowgirls will play a Tuesday game at Tulsa (6 p.m.) and welcome UT Arlington to town on Wednesday (6 p.m.).
Looking back: OSU’s winning streak sits at eight following a three-game sweep over Texas Tech.
Notable: Oklahoma State has won 44 of its last 49 games dating back to last season. … Pitcher Carrie Eberle and outfielder Chyenne Factor were named Big 12 players of the week. Factor hit .500 last weekend, while Eberle went 2-0 to improve her record to 14-1. … Pitcher Kelly Maxwell and Eberle leads the Big 12 with 92 strikeouts each.
Tulsa
Record: 13-10, 4-3 American Athletic Conference
Looking ahead: Tulsa will welcome Memphis to campus for four games. TU will host Saturday and Sunday doubleheaders with noon starts. Oklahoma State will visit the Golden Hurricane at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Looking back: The Hurricane dropped two of three games at USF last weekend.
Notable: Kylie Norwood is hitting a team-best .359. … Haley Morgan has been hit by 11 pitches this season. … Chenise Delce has a 2.63 ERA. Samantha Pochop sits at 3.37. … Delce and Pochop enter the weekend with 57 strikeouts each.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World