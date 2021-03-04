College softball update: Sooners, OSU, Tulsa enjoy home games this weekend

Oklahoma
Record: 12-0
Looking ahead: Oklahoma will host the Courtyard Marriott Tournament in Norman. The Sooners will play Sam Houston on Friday (6:30 p.m.), Missouri (12:30 p.m.) and ULM (5:30) Saturday and Missouri (12:30 p.m.) and Sam Houston (5:30) Sunday. The Sooners also will host UT Arlington at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Looking back: The Sooners defeated New Mexico twice (including a 33-4 victory) and also registered wins versus Arizona State, Grand Canyon and Portland State to remain perfect.
Notable: The Sooners are now No. 1 in both major polls. … OU had a shared perfect game against Portland State, the program's first since a 2019 NCAA regional contest against UMBC. … Oklahoma had a school-record 28 hits in the 33-4 win over UNM. … The Sooners have hit 44 home runs in a dozen games, led by Jocelyn Alo’s 10.
Oklahoma State
Record: 13-1
Looking ahead: The Cowgirls will co-host the OSU/Tulsa Invitational with a Friday doubleheader against Omaha (2:30/5 p.m.) and a Saturday doubleheader against New Mexico (1/3:30 p.m.). OSU will host Tulsa at 1 p.m. Sunday and North Texas at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Looking back: Oklahoma State swept No. 11 LSU and Buffalo and split games against No. 9 Louisiana.
Notable: OSU had won a program-record 24 straight games before a loss to Louisiana last weekend. … Alysen Febrey (.489), Chelsea Alexander (.471) and Chyenne Factor (.462) are leading the Cowgirls’ offense. … Pitcher Kelly Maxwell (4-0, 0.00 ERA) has not allowed a run in 20 innings pitched.
Tulsa
Record: 0-3
Looking ahead: The Tulsa/OSU Invitational will begin with two home games against New Mexico on Friday (1 and 3 p.m.), two home games against Omaha (1 and 3 p.m.) Saturday and a 1 p.m. road game at OSU on Sunday.
Looking back: The Sooners dropped their first three games of the season at Texas A&M last weekend.
Notable: Imani Edwards (.625), Kyndal Pirtle (.400) and Kylie Norwood (.364) opened the season with strong offensive performances. … Alexis Perry hit a home run and had five RBIs against the Aggies last weekend.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World