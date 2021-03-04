College softball update: Sooners, OSU, Tulsa enjoy home games this weekend

Oklahoma

Record: 12-0

Looking ahead: Oklahoma will host the Courtyard Marriott Tournament in Norman. The Sooners will play Sam Houston on Friday (6:30 p.m.), Missouri (12:30 p.m.) and ULM (5:30) Saturday and Missouri (12:30 p.m.) and Sam Houston (5:30) Sunday. The Sooners also will host UT Arlington at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Looking back: The Sooners defeated New Mexico twice (including a 33-4 victory) and also registered wins versus Arizona State, Grand Canyon and Portland State to remain perfect.

Notable: The Sooners are now No. 1 in both major polls. … OU had a shared perfect game against Portland State, the program's first since a 2019 NCAA regional contest against UMBC. … Oklahoma had a school-record 28 hits in the 33-4 win over UNM. … The Sooners have hit 44 home runs in a dozen games, led by Jocelyn Alo’s 10.

Oklahoma State

Record: 13-1