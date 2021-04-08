College softball update: OU scrambles after Baylor's COVID pause to find two games

Oklahoma

Record: 28-0, 6-0 Big 12

Looking ahead: The top-ranked Sooners scrambled after Baylor’s Big 12 series postponement due to COVID-19 and picked up a pair of games against Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

Looking back: OU beat visiting Kansas three times last weekend, including a pair of five-inning victories.

Notable: Oklahoma is hitting .457 as a team. … The Sooners have the top four hitters in the Big 12 — Jocelyn Alo (.566), Tiare Jennings (.527), Jayda Coleman (.513) and Kinzie Hansen (.500). … Alo has hit 22 home runs. Jennings has 16 and Hansen 15. … Shannon Saile has only allowed nine hits this season. Opponents have a .085 batting average against her.

Oklahoma State

Record: 29-5, 5-1 Big 12

Looking ahead: OSU will have a three-game series at Big 12 foe Texas Tech on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Looking back: The Cowgirls are on a five-game winning streak following a three-game sweep of visiting Iowa State.