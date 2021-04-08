College softball update: OU scrambles after Baylor's COVID pause to find two games

Oklahoma
Record: 28-0, 6-0 Big 12
Looking ahead: The top-ranked Sooners scrambled after Baylor’s Big 12 series postponement due to COVID-19 and picked up a pair of games against Mississippi State and Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
Looking back: OU beat visiting Kansas three times last weekend, including a pair of five-inning victories.
Notable: Oklahoma is hitting .457 as a team. … The Sooners have the top four hitters in the Big 12 — Jocelyn Alo (.566), Tiare Jennings (.527), Jayda Coleman (.513) and Kinzie Hansen (.500). … Alo has hit 22 home runs. Jennings has 16 and Hansen 15. … Shannon Saile has only allowed nine hits this season. Opponents have a .085 batting average against her.
Oklahoma State
Record: 29-5, 5-1 Big 12
Looking ahead: OSU will have a three-game series at Big 12 foe Texas Tech on Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
Looking back: The Cowgirls are on a five-game winning streak following a three-game sweep of visiting Iowa State.
Notable: Oklahoma State has won 41 of its last 46 games dating back to last season. … OSU has had no errors in seven of its past eight games. … OSU pitchers have 14 shutouts this season, which leads the nation. … Pitcher Carrie Eberle has 12 wins this season, which leads the Big 12. Teammate Kelly Maxwell has 11 victories.
Tulsa
Record: 12-8, 3-1 American Athletic Conference
Looking ahead: The Golden Hurricane will play four games at USF in an important AAC series.
Looking back: Tulsa took three of four games against No. 22 UCF.
Notable: TU’s Chenise Delce is coming off a strong weekend. She went 6-for-7 at the plate while also throwing six scoreless innings against UCF in the opener. … Kylie Norwood was 7-for-16 with four RBIs. … Norwood is hitting a team-best .391. Imani Edwards is at .362.
