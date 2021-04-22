College softball update: Oklahoma hosts Texas Tech for Big 12 series

Oklahoma

Record: 34-1, 9-0 Big 12

Looking ahead: The top-ranked Sooners will begin a three-game home series against Texas Tech with a Saturday doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m. The teams also will meet at noon Sunday. A schedule change has the Sooners playing a Big 12 doubleheader at Baylor at 4 and 6:30 p.m. on April 27.

Looking back: Oklahoma put together three five-inning run-rule games against visiting Texas, outscoring the Longhorns by a 30-3 score. OU split a doubleheader at Georgia, with the first loss ending a 40-game winning streak going back to last season.

Notable: Oklahoma has won 26 games by run rule in 2021. … OU has the top four hitters in the Big 12 — Jayda Coleman (.510), Jocelyn Alo (.500), Tiare Jennings (.482) and Grace Lyons (.480). … Shannon Saile is 10-0 with a 0.94 ERA. She has 74 strikeouts in 44.2 IP.

Oklahoma State

Record: 36-5, 11-1 Big 12

Looking ahead: The Cowgirls will get the weekend off before playing at Wichita State on Tuesday and Tulsa on Wednesday.