College softball update: Oklahoma and OSU will take part in Hall of Fame Classic
College softball update: Oklahoma and OSU will take part in Hall of Fame Classic

OSU softball off to best start in more than three decades

Oklahoma State coach Kenny Gajewski has led his team to its best start since the 1989 season.

 Tulsa World file

Oklahoma

Record: 18-0

Looking ahead: Top-ranked Oklahoma will play four games in the Hall of Fame Classic in Oklahoma City. The Sooners will play Houston (11:30 a.m.) and Kansas City (1:30 p.m.) on Friday. It also will have games against Liberty (1:30 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday).

Looking back: The Sooners remained unbeaten with six victories by a combined score of 63-2 including two wins over Missouri.

Notable: Oklahoma now has 14 run-rule wins and 12 shutouts through the first 18 games. … OU is outscoring opponents 231-18 this year. … The Sooners lead the nation with 66 home runs this season, which equates to an average 3.7 homers per game. … Jocelyn Alo has a 32-game hitting streak.

Oklahoma State

Record: 18-1

Looking ahead: The Cowgirls will take part in the Hall of Fame Classic with Friday games against Liberty (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.) in Stillwater. There is a Saturday doubleheader scheduled against Houston (4 and 6:30 p.m.) at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.

Looking back: OSU won all five games played over the weekend with two victories over Omaha and New Mexico and a single triumph over Tulsa.

Notable: The Cowgirls are ranked No. 7 in both major polls. … Right-hander Carrie Eberle is the Big 12’s co-pitcher of the week after throwing two complete-game shutouts including a no-hitter against Omaha. … At 18-1, OSU is off to its best start since 1989 (24-1). … Kiley Naomi leads the Big 12 with 10 stolen bases.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

eric.bailey@tulsaworld.com

