College softball update: Oklahoma and OSU will take part in Hall of Fame Classic

Oklahoma

Record: 18-0

Looking ahead: Top-ranked Oklahoma will play four games in the Hall of Fame Classic in Oklahoma City. The Sooners will play Houston (11:30 a.m.) and Kansas City (1:30 p.m.) on Friday. It also will have games against Liberty (1:30 p.m. Saturday and noon on Sunday).

Looking back: The Sooners remained unbeaten with six victories by a combined score of 63-2 including two wins over Missouri.

Notable: Oklahoma now has 14 run-rule wins and 12 shutouts through the first 18 games. … OU is outscoring opponents 231-18 this year. … The Sooners lead the nation with 66 home runs this season, which equates to an average 3.7 homers per game. … Jocelyn Alo has a 32-game hitting streak.

Oklahoma State

Record: 18-1

Looking ahead: The Cowgirls will take part in the Hall of Fame Classic with Friday games against Liberty (11 a.m. and 1 p.m.) in Stillwater. There is a Saturday doubleheader scheduled against Houston (4 and 6:30 p.m.) at Hall of Fame Stadium in Oklahoma City.