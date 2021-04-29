College softball update: Cowgirls, Golden Hurricane face important conference series

Oklahoma
Record: 39-1, 14-0 Big 12
Looking ahead: Oklahoma gets a weekend off before wrapping up the nonconference season with a Tuesday road game at Wichita State.
Looking back: The Sooners swept Texas Tech in a three-game weekend series by a score of 40-0 including an 18-run inning on Sunday. OU then took two games at Baylor (7-1 and 11-0).
Notable: Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings have been named two of 30 honorees for the 2021 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year award. … Coleman is batting .491 with 34 RBIs, five home runs and16 stolen bases. … Jennings has hit 22 home runs and has 66 RBIs. … OU is the only program with more than one winner since the award was created in 2014 — Paige Parker (2015) and Jocelyn Alo (2018).
Oklahoma State
Record: 36-6, 11-1 Big 12
Looking ahead: OSU heads to Texas for a three-game Big 12 series with games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
Looking back: The Cowgirls are coming off a Tuesday night loss (3-2) at Wichita State.
Notable: Oklahoma State has won four consecutive conference series heading into this weekend’s showdown with the Longhorns. … OU (14-0) leads the Big 12, followed by OSU (11-1) and Texas (9-3). … OSU is one of six schools that ranks in the top 20 nationally in both batting average and team ERA. … OSU has won 11 straight Big 12 games, which is a school record.
Tulsa
Record: 21-10, 12-3 American Athletic Conference
Looking ahead: The Golden Hurricane will host first-place Wichita State in an important AAC series. Games begin with a Friday doubleheader (3 p.m. start), Saturday (2 p.m.) and Sunday (noon).
Looking back: The Golden Hurricane took four games at East Carolina, posting three shutouts and winning 3-2 in the finale. TU outscored ECU 22-2 over the weekend.
Notable: Tulsa has a season-best eight-game winning streak. … In 12 AAC wins this season, TU has outscored opponents by a total of 80-20. … Haley Morgan has been hit by a pitch a school-record 19 times this season.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World