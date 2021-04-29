College softball update: Cowgirls, Golden Hurricane face important conference series

Oklahoma

Record: 39-1, 14-0 Big 12

Looking ahead: Oklahoma gets a weekend off before wrapping up the nonconference season with a Tuesday road game at Wichita State.

Looking back: The Sooners swept Texas Tech in a three-game weekend series by a score of 40-0 including an 18-run inning on Sunday. OU then took two games at Baylor (7-1 and 11-0).

Notable: Jayda Coleman and Tiare Jennings have been named two of 30 honorees for the 2021 Schutt Sports/NFCA Division I National Freshman of the Year award. … Coleman is batting .491 with 34 RBIs, five home runs and16 stolen bases. … Jennings has hit 22 home runs and has 66 RBIs. … OU is the only program with more than one winner since the award was created in 2014 — Paige Parker (2015) and Jocelyn Alo (2018).

Oklahoma State

Record: 36-6, 11-1 Big 12

Looking ahead: OSU heads to Texas for a three-game Big 12 series with games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Looking back: The Cowgirls are coming off a Tuesday night loss (3-2) at Wichita State.