OKLAHOMA CITY — On the eve of the 2023 Women’s College World Series, Alabama coach Patrick Murphy thought back to a very different era in college softball and a different time in the history of the annual championship at USA Softball Hall of Fame Stadium.

Murphy recalled his initial visit to the ballpark in 1993, when he was an assistant coach at Southeastern Louisiana University. Seven years later, Murphy was back at Hall of Fame Stadium, this time in charge of the Crimson Tide and leading Alabama in the first of the program's 14 WCWS trips under the 57-year-old coach.

A lot has changed in the quarter-century since.

“We would come here, and there wasn't a warning track or a permanent fence,” Murphy, who led the Crimson Tide to a national title in 2012, explained earlier this week. “We complained for years and years and years. … Now it's a permanent fence — padded by a professional company all the way around.

“Bathrooms in the dugout? Huge,” he continued. “There used to be a port-a-potty in the dugout, or you'd have to run to the bullpen. The (team interview room) is spectacular. There's enough room for everybody. The whole atmosphere is just so much better.”

The changes have come big and small in the years since 1990, when Oklahoma City became the permanent home of the WCWS. Today, college softball has never been bigger, and its championship event each June doubles as an unofficial celebration of the growth the game has enjoyed in the 21st century.

For Murphy — along with coaching contemporaries such as the University of Oklahoma’s Patty Gasso and Oklahoma State’s Kenny Gajewski — each spring delivers only the latest evidence of a sport on the rise.

“I really believe that it's just going to get bigger and bigger and bigger and better and better and better,” Murphy said.

What does college softball have to do to make its next 20 years as good or better than its last 20?

Some of the game's brightest minds have been chewing on that very question this week in Oklahoma City.

“Patty (Gasso) and I had a conversation at the (pre-WCWS) social,” said Florida State coach Lonni Alameda. “Really thinking about how we as coaches in the game can continue to protect the game and grow the game. There's so many areas.”

That game Alameda speaks of drew a WCWS Session 1 record crowd of 12,379 to see Alabama beat Tennessee and OU top Stanford on Thursday afternoon. Last spring, the 2.1 million who tuned in on TV to see the Sooners claim their second straight national championship represented the largest viewing audience for a college softball or baseball game in 2022.

This month, each game played at the WCWS will air on ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC with more than 200 network staffers on hand. And in recent years, the sport has taken advantage of relaxed transfer rules; the emergence of name, image and likeness; and the scope of social media to grow larger than it has ever been.

The WCWS that the Seminoles arrived to this week is a far cry from the event Alameda saw when she played at OU from 1990-92.

“I can remember when I was here as a player, we were rolling down the hills on the (outfield) berms because there were no seats there,” she said.

As for what the sport needs to tackle next? Alameda approaches the question broadly.

“I think international softball is so huge for us. Olympic softball. Professional softball. Continuing to grow our level of softball at the collegiate level,” she said. “How can we be great at what we do daily so people want to watch us so our ESPN numbers are big and our actual ticket buying is big and people are in the seats? There's a lot of responsibility to that.”

In a similar vein, Washington coach Heather Tarr sees the sport’s ongoing rise through the lens of “continued top-down growth.”

Away from the Huskies, Tarr serves as head coach of the USA Women’s Softball national team. By virtue of her position, she’s seen the sport at every level from the grassroots to national competition. To Washington’s 18-year coach, an even brighter future hinges on alignment across the board.

“I think that you've got to keep up with the times,” Tarr said. “So whatever the things are next, we always have to evolve and grow. I think having a parent of our sport (could help). Is it Major League Baseball? Is it USA Softball? What is it? That would help this.”

With games spanning well beyond two hours across the country this spring, the pace of play has been among the hottest topics of conversation at Hall of Fame Stadium this week.

Suggestions for solving the issue of slow play include adopting international softball’s “one foot in the box rule” or a pitch-clock system similar to what Major League Baseball has implemented in 2023.

“The beauty of this game is how fast it's played,” said Gajewski, OSU’s eighth-year coach. “In this day and age with attention span and cellphones and all that — 2:00 or 2:15 would be an ideal time.”

Gasso, Gajewski's Bedlam counterpart in Norman, said ideas for improving the sport run through her head often, and she shared a practical suggestion.

“One thing I'd like to see happen is in the regional championship there's no doubleheaders," said Gasso, who is in her 29th year of coaching at OU. "I think we need to get rid of doubleheaders completely in postseason."

Between the transfer portal, NIL and the rapid growth of the game, fifth-year Alabama pitcher Montana Fouts has seen her sport evolve and skyrocket since reaching the college ranks in 2019.

Her pitch for the future? More exposure.

"Push the views and things like that," Fouts said. "It's well watched on TV. A lot of people are loving it and keeping up with it. Just more visual on TV so people can turn on and watch anybody that they want to."

Gajewski delivered a similar perspective.

"I think just continuing to showcase these kids, the female athletes (is how we'll grow)," he said. "I think that's something that's really caught on here. I don't necessarily think it's caught on in every sport, but it's caught on here.

"We've got to capture that and be the leaders of what that looks like and how we can help other sports and draw more young girls to our sport."

