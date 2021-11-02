College Football Playoff: Sooners No. 8, Cowboys No. 11 in initial rankings

Oklahoma is No. 8 in the first College Football Playoff ranking released during the 2021 season.
It is the first time in the CFP’s eight-year history that the Sooners (9-0) enter the first set of rankings with an unbeaten record.
Georgia topped the CFP Top 25 poll, which was released on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs were followed by Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon, Ohio State and Cincinnati.
Oklahoma State (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) came it at No. 11, its highest ranking in the inaugural CFP Top 25 since 2017. The Cowboys sit one spot ahead of No. 12 Baylor, which OSU topped 24-14 on Oct. 2
The Cowboys travel to West Virginia on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN. Oklahoma is off this Saturday.
The Sooners have advanced to the CFP in four of the past seven seasons. Each year, the program made up ground to vault into the four-team playoff.
OU coach Lincoln Riley said earlier on Tuesday that he wasn’t the slightest intrigued with where the Sooners would be plotted.
“To me, it’s just meaningless stuff to kill the time until we get to the end. I think a great example is go back and look where we were ranked in the first CFP poll all the years that we got into the CFP,” Riley said. “The biggest games, the best games, the most important games all across the country are still yet to be played.
“There are a lot of good teams that are vying for it. The best ones tend to rise up this time of year and separate themselves. That will happen this year.”
Oklahoma was No. 15 in the initial rankings when it made the CFP in 2015. It started No. 5 (2017), No. 7 (2018) and No. 9 (2019) in other years that it advanced a national semifinal game.
The 2021 CFP rankings will be released every Tuesday in November. Selection Day is Dec. 5.
The 2021 CFP semifinal games will be played on Dec. 31 at the Cotton Bowl and the Orange Bowl.
The national championship game will be played on Jan. 10 in Indianapolis.