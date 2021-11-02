College Football Playoff: Sooners No. 8, Cowboys No. 11 in initial rankings

Oklahoma is No. 8 in the first College Football Playoff ranking released during the 2021 season.

It is the first time in the CFP’s eight-year history that the Sooners (9-0) enter the first set of rankings with an unbeaten record.

Georgia topped the CFP Top 25 poll, which was released on Tuesday night. The Bulldogs were followed by Alabama, Michigan State, Oregon, Ohio State and Cincinnati.

Oklahoma State (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) came it at No. 11, its highest ranking in the inaugural CFP Top 25 since 2017. The Cowboys sit one spot ahead of No. 12 Baylor, which OSU topped 24-14 on Oct. 2

The Cowboys travel to West Virginia on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m. on ESPN. Oklahoma is off this Saturday.

The Sooners have advanced to the CFP in four of the past seven seasons. Each year, the program made up ground to vault into the four-team playoff.

OU coach Lincoln Riley said earlier on Tuesday that he wasn’t the slightest intrigued with where the Sooners would be plotted.