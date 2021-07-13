College football is back this week: Five questions entering Big 12 Media Days

Bowlsby usually speaks for about 45 minutes. He’ll use every bit of that time.

How much attention will be given to OU’s off-the-field issues?

Oklahoma was voted the heavy favorite to win its seventh consecutive Big 12 championship.

There are also high expectations for the program nationally. Anything less than College Football Playoff success will be disappointing.

Riley will answer about those expectations on Wednesday.

He’ll also be asked about the off-season arrests of Trejan Bridges, Mikey Henderson and Seth McGowan. The three have been dismissed from the team.

Riley hasn’t had many dealings with off-the-field issues. But felony arrests aren’t a good sign for the program.

Can Sanders bind OSU’s new-look offense?

The Cowboys have a solid returning quarterback in Sanders, but the program must replace key players like running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receivers Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner.

Sanders is a proven winner at quarterback, but who will be able to help him in the offense?