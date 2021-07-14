College football is back this week: Five questions entering Big 12 Media Days, which begin today

ARLINGTON, Texas — Welcome back, college football.
There will be some sense of normalcy during Big 12 Media Days in Arlington, which run Wednesday and Thursday inside AT&T Stadium.
Coaches and players will be present to meet the media, although it won’t be in close proximity. Think loose zone coverage to wide receivers instead of a tight man-to-man look.
When Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley, Nik Bonitto and Jeremiah Hall talk to reporters on Wednesday, there will be social distancing. The same plan will be in place with Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy, Spencer Sanders and Malcolm Rodriguez on Thursday.
Here are five subjects to watch during the two-day event:
What’s the state of the conference?
Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby will begin Wednesday with his state of the conference address.
There are so many topics to recognize — name, image and likeness is taking over the college football environment. What are his thoughts on the possibility of College Football Playoff expansion?
What’s going to happen in the first year following COVID-19? Many schools are headed back to full stadiums. How strong will monitoring be this season?
Can the conference members overcome the revenue hits that they took last season?
Bowlsby usually speaks for about 45 minutes. He’ll use every bit of that time.
How much attention will be given to OU’s off-the-field issues?
Oklahoma was voted the heavy favorite to win its seventh consecutive Big 12 championship.
There are also high expectations for the program nationally. Anything less than College Football Playoff success will be disappointing.
Riley will answer about those expectations on Wednesday.
He’ll also be asked about the off-season arrests of Trejan Bridges, Mikey Henderson and Seth McGowan. The three have been dismissed from the team.
Riley hasn’t had many dealings with off-the-field issues. But felony arrests aren’t a good sign for the program.
Can Sanders bind OSU’s new-look offense?
The Cowboys have a solid returning quarterback in Sanders, but the program must replace key players like running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receivers Tylan Wallace and Dillon Stoner.
Sanders is a proven winner at quarterback, but who will be able to help him in the offense?
LD Brown will provide leadership at running back. One candidate at wide receiver is Brennan Presley, who introduced himself to the college football world with six catches for 118 yards and three touchdowns in the 37-34 win over Miami in last year’s Cheez-It Bowl.
The offensive line will be anchored by Josh Sills, a transfer from West Virginia. He has played in 38 career games.
Bonus question: Can the defense also repeat last year’s production?
Is Texas back?
Steve Sarkisian is the Longhorns’ third coach in the past eight seasons.
Will he have the answers to help boost Texas not only among the Big 12 elite, but the college football world?
The Horns have lost 60 games over the past 11 seasons. After losing in the 2009 national championship game, Mack Brown was 30-21 (2010-13), Charlie Strong went 16-21 (2014-16) and Tom Herman was 32-18 (2017-20) as Texas’ head coaches.
Sarkisian is coming off a season of calling plays during Alabama’s national championship run. He’s also helped guide offenses at USC, Washington and for the Atlanta Falcons in the NFL.
Any step that the Horns make toward success brings not only attention to the program, but also the Big 12.
Can Iowa State topple the Sooners?
Oklahoma has been able to defeat all opponents in the past four Big 12 Championship games — TCU, Texas, Baylor and Iowa State.
According to the Big 12 preseason poll, the Cyclones and Sooners are expected to make it to a second consecutive appearance in the title game. All results between the schools are expected to have not only conference but national implications.
The Cyclones are a veteran-laced team. ISU returns 19 of 22 starters from last year’s 9-3 squad that defeated Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.
OU owns a healthy overall series lead (77-7-2) over Iowa State, but is just 3-2 over the past five meetings.