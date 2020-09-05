College football 2020: How much direction did coaches have during uncertain times? 'None. Zero. Nada.'

The sacrifices were necessary in an effort just to have a football season, which is something major conferences like the Big Ten and Pac-12 are not doing this fall.

“It’s definitely been a weird time with a lot of uncertainty going around,” OU center Creed Humphrey said. “At the end of the day, this team has a lot of goals this season. We believe we have a really talented team. We believe we can really make a lot of noise in the country this year. It’s a team thing that we’ve done too much this year to not play.

“We understand the risks. We understand what could come with it. This team wants to play and we’re going to do whatever it takes. With our training staff, they’ve put together great protocols for us to stay as safe as we can. They have our complete trust and we definitely want to play this season.”

As game week approaches, there is optimism that a routine can be established.

“It’s been difficult with all the COVID testing, players sitting out and adjusting schedules over the last month based on who you had available and who wasn’t available by position,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said last week. “We’re in a pretty good routine right now. I feel comfortable about this week and I feel comfortable about next week.”