College football 2020: How much direction did coaches have during uncertain times? 'None. Zero. Nada.'

College football coaches have had no blueprint for the 2020 season.
“None. Zero. Nada” were three words texted to the Tulsa World by one head coach in early August.
The Big 12 and American Athletic Conference will begin the season this month with a finish line in place. Conference championship games and bowl games are expected.
But will college football get there?
COVID-19 testing — and the results — will be just as important as a scouting report on an opponent. Any positive test can disrupt game-week preparation. Will a team’s starting quarterback by available? What about the offensive linemen? And what happens if an entire position group has to quarantine before a big game?
Scholarship players, from No. 1 to No. 85, better be prepared to play in games and maybe at a position they weren’t recruited to play.
“It’s something every coach in the country is thinking about right now. Essentially you always have contingency plans,” Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley said. “If the worst of the worst happens … it’s probably more possible than it’s ever been. Not probably, it is.”
Coaches and players are creatures of habit, especially during fall camp and game weeks.
They were challenged in August with practice pauses and players sitting out due to positive results. OU and Tulsa took a week off to adjust to a delayed season calendar, as well as to get healthy.
The sacrifices were necessary in an effort just to have a football season, which is something major conferences like the Big Ten and Pac-12 are not doing this fall.
“It’s definitely been a weird time with a lot of uncertainty going around,” OU center Creed Humphrey said. “At the end of the day, this team has a lot of goals this season. We believe we have a really talented team. We believe we can really make a lot of noise in the country this year. It’s a team thing that we’ve done too much this year to not play.
“We understand the risks. We understand what could come with it. This team wants to play and we’re going to do whatever it takes. With our training staff, they’ve put together great protocols for us to stay as safe as we can. They have our complete trust and we definitely want to play this season.”
As game week approaches, there is optimism that a routine can be established.
“It’s been difficult with all the COVID testing, players sitting out and adjusting schedules over the last month based on who you had available and who wasn’t available by position,” OSU coach Mike Gundy said last week. “We’re in a pretty good routine right now. I feel comfortable about this week and I feel comfortable about next week.”
The Big 12 will test players at its member schools three times on game weeks. Nonconference opponents are being required to do likewise. The first two tests will be the viral PCR test, which includes going deep into the sinus cavity, conference commissioner Bob Bowlsby told CBS Sports. The third test will be an antigen test, likely on Fridays, and it would include rapid results.
The results could have a major impact on a Saturday game.
“For us, it’s been a call to every player on our roster that you’ve got to be willing to do whatever’s called. Certainly it’s on us to have a plan,” Riley said. “I don’t know that you can plan for all the scenarios because it can just go so deep right now, but I think you have a plan to cover as much of it as you can, and we’ve certainly been working through that.”
Things won’t only look different on the field but also in the stands. Many Big 12 stadiums have capped attendance at 25% in an effort to provide social distancing. There will be smaller pep bands at OU, but no halftime performance. The sidelines will look different, with capacity limited to essential staff members and media.
Bedlam will have its smallest crowd in years on Nov. 21 in Norman, but the game could have significance. OU and OSU are the front-runners, according to a preseason poll, and aiming toward a first meeting in the Big 12 championship game.
And, in a final twist in a year of uncertainty, the Big 12 championship game is scheduled for Dec. 12 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. But league officials are leaving room to shift the title game to Dec. 19 if necessary.
Because no one really knows what will happen this football season.
