College basketball 2020-21: Breaking down the OU women

Three storylines

Improvement needed

Sherri Coale is entering her 25th season as Oklahoma’s head coach and needs to turn the program’s direction around. The Sooners are coming off a 12-18 season. The work gets tougher with the loss of injured Ana Llanusa, who is often considered the heartbeat of the program.

Small roster

Oklahoma only has nine players available on its roster and, with COVID-19 tests held three times a week, everyone will have to be prepared to contribute. Players to watch include Tatum Veitenheimer and Mandy Simpson, who averaged 6.9 rebounds a game last season.

Tough start

The Sooners won’t ease into the 2020-21 season. After opening against visiting Houston, OU will face Gonzaga, South Carolina and South Dakota in Sioux Falls, South Dakota during a three-game stretch followed by a road game to Georgia. The Big 12 season then starts at Kansas, which means five of the first six games will be played away from Norman.

Three players to watch