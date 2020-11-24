College basketball 2020-21: Breaking down the OU men

Three storylines

A unique season

Oklahoma will jump right into the season with two nonconference games and then the Big 12 opener at TCU. There was no exhibition game, but that’s OK with coach Lon Kruger since all schools are following that pattern.

“Given that they’ve been going against each other in one form or another since middle of July, they’re ready to play somebody else,” Kruger said. “And we need to play somebody else to find out where we’re at to figure out what we need to improve on.”

Working in rotations

A positive COVID-19 test or contract tracing can sideline a player at a moment’s notice. The program has to prepare for any scenario.

“It really comes into our thinking when it comes to practice in playing guys at different positions, moving them around and having as much versatility as possible,” Kruger said. “There may be a game where two big guys because of contact tracing in practice are deemed out for that game. Maybe you have to play small that night.”

New face