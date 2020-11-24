College basketball 2020-21: Breaking down the OU men

Three storylines
A unique season
Oklahoma will jump right into the season with two nonconference games and then the Big 12 opener at TCU. There was no exhibition game, but that’s OK with coach Lon Kruger since all schools are following that pattern.
“Given that they’ve been going against each other in one form or another since middle of July, they’re ready to play somebody else,” Kruger said. “And we need to play somebody else to find out where we’re at to figure out what we need to improve on.”
Working in rotations
A positive COVID-19 test or contract tracing can sideline a player at a moment’s notice. The program has to prepare for any scenario.
“It really comes into our thinking when it comes to practice in playing guys at different positions, moving them around and having as much versatility as possible,” Kruger said. “There may be a game where two big guys because of contact tracing in practice are deemed out for that game. Maybe you have to play small that night.”
New face
Umoja Gibson, a transfer from North Texas, received a waiver for immediate eligibility. He’ll be an important addition after averaging 14.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists at UNT last season. He also connected on 86 3-pointers.
“He’s a playmaker,” teammate Brady Manek said. “A lot of people knock him for his size (6-1). I think he’s a true playmaker. He’s a basketball player. He makes shots. He finds the open guy. He’s an awesome defender. He’s a basketball player.”
Three players to watch
Austin Reaves
The senior was voted an All-Big 12 preseason first-team selection after averaging 14.7 points per game last season. He has the second-highest scoring average among returning league players. He will need to improve his 3-pointer shooting. While at his former school (Wichita State), he shot 45.1% from the 3-point line. Last season, he only shot 25.9% from behind the arc.
Brady Manek
Manek is the only OU player in history to score at least 1,000 points and also have at least 500 rebounds, 150 3-pointers and 75 blocks. The senior averaged 14.4 points and 6.2 rebounds per game last season. He also made 71 3-pointers. Manek’s looking to improve every aspect of his game, including avoiding turnovers.
De’Vion Harmon
Kruguer is hoping for a nice freshman-to-sophomore jump from Harmon, who entered school with high expectations. Harmon averaged 7.4 points and 2.0 assists per contest in 2019-20. The biggest key to his game is to understand the rigors of Big 12 play. He’s also focusing on his mid-range shooting.
Three games to watch
At TCU (Dec. 6): The Sunday contest will also be the Big 12 opener for the Sooners in just the fourth contest on the schedule.
Vs. Baylor (Feb. 10): The Bears are predicted to be a top school this season. Registering a home win over Baylor would pack important bounty on Selection Sunday.
Vs. Oklahoma State (Feb. 27): The regular-season finale is scheduled to be a Bedlam affair. Senior night will be emotional as well as an important game.
-- Eric Bailey, Tulsa World
