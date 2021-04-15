College baseball update: OU, OSU and ORU hit road for conference games

Oklahoma

Record: 18-15, 3-6 Big 12

Looking ahead: The Sooners will play three road games at Kansas State before heading to Amarillo for a Tuesday nonconference game against Texas Tech.

Looking back: OU won two of three against Kansas in Big 12 play before sweeping a doubleheader against Texas Southern.

Notable: Oklahoma has won five of six games. … Tyler Hardman has 22 extra-base hits and leads the team with 60 hits overall. … Jimmy Crooks is batting .336 with 13 doubles and seven home runs. … OU has hit 37 home runs.

Oklahoma State

Record: 21-7-1, 6-3 Big 12

Looking ahead: Oklahoma State returns to Big 12 play with a three-game series at TCU. Arkansas Pine-Bluff comes to Stillwater for games on Tuesday and Wednesday, with both games starting at 6 p.m. inside O’Brate Stadium.

Looking back: An altered schedule led to three games against UNC Wilmington. The Cowboys won all three contests to push their win streak to five.