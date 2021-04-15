College baseball update: OU, OSU and ORU hit road for conference games

Oklahoma
Record: 18-15, 3-6 Big 12
Looking ahead: The Sooners will play three road games at Kansas State before heading to Amarillo for a Tuesday nonconference game against Texas Tech.
Looking back: OU won two of three against Kansas in Big 12 play before sweeping a doubleheader against Texas Southern.
Notable: Oklahoma has won five of six games. … Tyler Hardman has 22 extra-base hits and leads the team with 60 hits overall. … Jimmy Crooks is batting .336 with 13 doubles and seven home runs. … OU has hit 37 home runs.
Oklahoma State
Record: 21-7-1, 6-3 Big 12
Looking ahead: Oklahoma State returns to Big 12 play with a three-game series at TCU. Arkansas Pine-Bluff comes to Stillwater for games on Tuesday and Wednesday, with both games starting at 6 p.m. inside O’Brate Stadium.
Looking back: An altered schedule led to three games against UNC Wilmington. The Cowboys won all three contests to push their win streak to five.
Notable: Christian Encarnacion-Strand continues to swing the hot bat for OSU. He’s hitting .365 with a team-high seven doubles and 10 home runs. He also has 37 RBIs. … Mitchell Stone has a 1.08 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 8.1 innings pitched. … Justin Campbell has recorded a team-high 56 strikeouts in 39.0 IP.
Oral Roberts
Record: 14-17, 5-3 Summit League
Looking ahead: ORU travels to North Dakota State for a four-game league series over the weekend.
Looking back: The Golden Eagles won two of three over Houston Baptist before having a road game at Oklahoma State canceled due to weather.
Notable: Ryan Cash (.315), Joshua Cox (.275) and Jake McMurray (.265) lead the offense. … Caleb Denny has smashed a team-high five home runs. … Cash has 26 RBIs to lead the team. … Tanner Rogen (3.15 ERA) is 2-2 with 31 strikeouts in 45.2 IP.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World