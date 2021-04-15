 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College baseball update: OU, OSU and ORU hit road for conference games
0 comments
College baseball update

College baseball update: OU, OSU and ORU hit road for conference games

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma

Record: 18-15, 3-6 Big 12

Looking ahead: The Sooners will play three road games at Kansas State before heading to Amarillo for a Tuesday nonconference game against Texas Tech.

Looking back: OU won two of three against Kansas in Big 12 play before sweeping a doubleheader against Texas Southern.

Notable: Oklahoma has won five of six games. … Tyler Hardman has 22 extra-base hits and leads the team with 60 hits overall. … Jimmy Crooks is batting .336 with 13 doubles and seven home runs. … OU has hit 37 home runs.

Oklahoma State

Record: 21-7-1, 6-3 Big 12

Looking ahead: Oklahoma State returns to Big 12 play with a three-game series at TCU. Arkansas Pine-Bluff comes to Stillwater for games on Tuesday and Wednesday, with both games starting at 6 p.m. inside O’Brate Stadium.

Looking back: An altered schedule led to three games against UNC Wilmington. The Cowboys won all three contests to push their win streak to five.

Notable: Christian Encarnacion-Strand continues to swing the hot bat for OSU. He’s hitting .365 with a team-high seven doubles and 10 home runs. He also has 37 RBIs. … Mitchell Stone has a 1.08 ERA with 12 strikeouts in 8.1 innings pitched. … Justin Campbell has recorded a team-high 56 strikeouts in 39.0 IP.

Oral Roberts

Record: 14-17, 5-3 Summit League

Looking ahead: ORU travels to North Dakota State for a four-game league series over the weekend.

Looking back: The Golden Eagles won two of three over Houston Baptist before having a road game at Oklahoma State canceled due to weather.

Notable: Ryan Cash (.315), Joshua Cox (.275) and Jake McMurray (.265) lead the offense. … Caleb Denny has smashed a team-high five home runs. … Cash has 26 RBIs to lead the team. … Tanner Rogen (3.15 ERA) is 2-2 with 31 strikeouts in 45.2 IP.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

Campbell_Justin.jpg

Campbell
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News