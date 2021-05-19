College baseball update: OSU wraps up regular season with visit from George W. Bush

Oklahoma
Record: 25-25, 9-12 Big 12
Looking ahead: The Sooners wrap up the regular season with a three-game road trip to Baylor with games on Thursday (6:30 p.m.), Friday (6:30) and Saturday (3 p.m.).
Looking back: Oklahoma dropped two of three games against visiting Texas Tech, giving up 36 runs in three games.
Notable: OU has lost six of its past nine games entering this weekend. … The Sooners are one of four Big 12 teams (Texas, TCU, Texas Tech) to register four or more top-25 wins. … Oklahoma is hitting .290 as a team, which ranks third in the league. … OU’s ERA is 5.80, which is last in the Big 12.
Oklahoma State
Record: 30-16-1, 12-12 Big12
Looking ahead: A cool event is scheduled for Thursday when former president George W. Bush will throw the first pitch before the 6 p.m. game against New Orleans. OSU will have two more nonconference games against UNO on Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (1).
Looking back: The Cowboys won two of three against visiting Baylor last weekend in front of a capacity crowd at O’Brate Stadium.
Notable: OSU will either be the fourth or fifth seed in the Big 12 Tournament after finishing 12-12 in the league. … The Cowboys are hitting .274 as a team, which is sixth of nine league teams. … The pitching staff has a 4.29 ERA, which is No. 4.
Oral Roberts
Record: 26-19, 17-5 Summit League
Looking ahead: The Golden Eagles will try to extend its six-game winning streak with four games scheduled at South Dakota State, including a Thursday doubleheader and single games on Friday and Saturday.
Looking back: ORU clinched the Summit League regular-season title with three wins at Omaha. The Golden Eagles scored 31 runs in three games.
Notable: ORU will host the 2022 Summit League Tournament by virtue of this year’s regular-season title. … Outfielder Jordan Wiley was the Summit’s player of the week after going 7-for-11 (.626) at Omaha with two home runs and six RBIs. … Right-hander Isaac Coffey is the league’s pitcher of the week after gathering his league-leading eighth win of the season. He threw a three-hitter and allowed an unearned run in seven innings. It’s the fourth time he’s won the award in 2021.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World