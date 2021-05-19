 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College baseball update: OSU wraps up regular season with visit from George W. Bush
0 comments
College baseball update

College baseball update: OSU wraps up regular season with visit from George W. Bush

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Oklahoma

Record: 25-25, 9-12 Big 12

Looking ahead: The Sooners wrap up the regular season with a three-game road trip to Baylor with games on Thursday (6:30 p.m.), Friday (6:30) and Saturday (3 p.m.).

Looking back: Oklahoma dropped two of three games against visiting Texas Tech, giving up 36 runs in three games.

Notable: OU has lost six of its past nine games entering this weekend. … The Sooners are one of four Big 12 teams (Texas, TCU, Texas Tech) to register four or more top-25 wins. … Oklahoma is hitting .290 as a team, which ranks third in the league. … OU’s ERA is 5.80, which is last in the Big 12.

Oklahoma State

Record: 30-16-1, 12-12 Big12

Looking ahead: A cool event is scheduled for Thursday when former president George W. Bush will throw the first pitch before the 6 p.m. game against New Orleans. OSU will have two more nonconference games against UNO on Friday (6 p.m.) and Saturday (1).

Looking back: The Cowboys won two of three against visiting Baylor last weekend in front of a capacity crowd at O’Brate Stadium.

Notable: OSU will either be the fourth or fifth seed in the Big 12 Tournament after finishing 12-12 in the league. … The Cowboys are hitting .274 as a team, which is sixth of nine league teams. … The pitching staff has a 4.29 ERA, which is No. 4.

Oral Roberts

Record: 26-19, 17-5 Summit League

Looking ahead: The Golden Eagles will try to extend its six-game winning streak with four games scheduled at South Dakota State, including a Thursday doubleheader and single games on Friday and Saturday.

Looking back: ORU clinched the Summit League regular-season title with three wins at Omaha. The Golden Eagles scored 31 runs in three games.

Notable: ORU will host the 2022 Summit League Tournament by virtue of this year’s regular-season title. … Outfielder Jordan Wiley was the Summit’s player of the week after going 7-for-11 (.626) at Omaha with two home runs and six RBIs. … Right-hander Isaac Coffey is the league’s pitcher of the week after gathering his league-leading eighth win of the season. He threw a three-hitter and allowed an unearned run in seven innings. It’s the fourth time he’s won the award in 2021.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch the first person to dive from a moving hot air balloon

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News