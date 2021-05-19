College baseball update: OSU wraps up regular season with visit from George W. Bush

Notable: OSU will either be the fourth or fifth seed in the Big 12 Tournament after finishing 12-12 in the league. … The Cowboys are hitting .274 as a team, which is sixth of nine league teams. … The pitching staff has a 4.29 ERA, which is No. 4.

Oral Roberts

Record: 26-19, 17-5 Summit League

Looking ahead: The Golden Eagles will try to extend its six-game winning streak with four games scheduled at South Dakota State, including a Thursday doubleheader and single games on Friday and Saturday.

Looking back: ORU clinched the Summit League regular-season title with three wins at Omaha. The Golden Eagles scored 31 runs in three games.

Notable: ORU will host the 2022 Summit League Tournament by virtue of this year’s regular-season title. … Outfielder Jordan Wiley was the Summit’s player of the week after going 7-for-11 (.626) at Omaha with two home runs and six RBIs. … Right-hander Isaac Coffey is the league’s pitcher of the week after gathering his league-leading eighth win of the season. He threw a three-hitter and allowed an unearned run in seven innings. It’s the fourth time he’s won the award in 2021.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

