College baseball update: OSU welcomes first-place Texas to town for important Big 12 series

Oklahoma

Record: 19-17, 4-8 Big 12

Looking ahead: The Sooners step out of Big 12 play to host Georgia Southern. The series will have games on Friday (6:30 p.m.), Saturday (1) and Sunday (1).

Looking back: OU fell in two of three games at Kansas State before having a nonconference game against Texas Tech postponed.

Notable: Tyler Hardman (.444), Tanner Tredaway (.311) and Jimmy Crooks (.308) lead the offense. … Hardman’s on-base percentage is .538. … Hardman also has a team-high eight home runs, just ahead of Crooks’ seven. … Wyatt Olds has registered a team-high 56 strikeouts.

Oklahoma State

Record: 23-10-1, 6-6 Big 12

Looking ahead: The Cowboys open a three-game homestand against first-place Texas. Games are at 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

Looking back: After getting swept at TCU over the weekend, OSU took out its frustration against visiting Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Cowboys won 28-0 and 12-2 in a pair of mid-week games.