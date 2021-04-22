College baseball update: OSU welcomes first-place Texas to town for important Big 12 series

Oklahoma
Record: 19-17, 4-8 Big 12
Looking ahead: The Sooners step out of Big 12 play to host Georgia Southern. The series will have games on Friday (6:30 p.m.), Saturday (1) and Sunday (1).
Looking back: OU fell in two of three games at Kansas State before having a nonconference game against Texas Tech postponed.
Notable: Tyler Hardman (.444), Tanner Tredaway (.311) and Jimmy Crooks (.308) lead the offense. … Hardman’s on-base percentage is .538. … Hardman also has a team-high eight home runs, just ahead of Crooks’ seven. … Wyatt Olds has registered a team-high 56 strikeouts.
Oklahoma State
Record: 23-10-1, 6-6 Big 12
Looking ahead: The Cowboys open a three-game homestand against first-place Texas. Games are at 7 p.m. Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Looking back: After getting swept at TCU over the weekend, OSU took out its frustration against visiting Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The Cowboys won 28-0 and 12-2 in a pair of mid-week games.
Notable: OSU’s pitching staff ranks second in the Big 12 and 13th nationally with 364 strikeouts. … Justin Campbell is third in the Big 12 with a 2.00 ERA, while Parker Scott is fifth at 2.20. … 3B Christian Encarnacion-Strand ranks third nationally with 49 RBIs and fourth with 14 home runs.
Oral Roberts
Record: 16-18, 7-4 Summit League
Looking ahead: ORU is off this week due to Summit League COVID-19 protocols. The Golden Eagles were scheduled to host Omaha.
Looking back: The Golden Eagles won two of three games against North Dakota State before having their final game canceled due to weather last weekend.
Notable: Ryan Cash (.310) and Joshua Cox (.301) have the team’s top batting averages. … Caleb Denny has a team-best six home runs. … Cole Denton’s 2.45 ERA leads the team. … Adam Scoggins has four saves and 26 strikeouts in 15.0 IP.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World