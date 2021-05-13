College baseball update: OSU welcomes Baylor, capacity crowd to O'Brate Stadium

Oklahoma
Record: 24-23, 8-10 Big 12
Looking ahead: The Sooners will host Texas Tech for three games this weekend. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Looking back: OU won two of three games at West Virginia and lost a midweek game against Oklahoma State at ONEOK Field.
Notable: The Sooners lead the Big 12 with 475 hits as a team. … Tyler Hardman and Peyton Graham have a team-high 10 home runs each. … Hardman also leads the team in batting average (.387) and RBIs (43). … Jimmy Crooks has 16 doubles, which is best on the squad. … Carson Carter is 2-0 with a 2.43 ERA.
Oklahoma State
Record: 28-15-1, 10-11 Big 12
Looking ahead: OSU will host Baylor at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday before wrapping up the Big 12 series with a 1 p.m. game on Sunday. O’Brate Stadium welcomes full capacity of 8,000 for the homestand.
Looking back: The Cowboys won three of four games last week, including two wins at Kansas and a Bedlam triumph over Oklahoma in Tulsa.
Notable: OSU enters its final conference series with a 10-11 league mark. … Justin Campbell is the reigning Big 12 player of the week after throwing a no-hitter at Kansas last week. … Max Hewitt is second on the team with 38 RBIs behind Christian Encarnacion-Strand’s 58.
Oral Roberts
Record: 23-19, 14-5 Summit League
Looking ahead: The Golden Eagles will play four games at Omaha this weekend.
Looking back: Oral Roberts took three of four against visiting Western Illinois.
Notable: ORU sits in first place in the Summit before heading for two more weekend league series. … Jake McCurray is hitting a team-high .323, which also ranks third in the conference. … Blake Hall hit a grand slam in his final at-bat at J.L. Johnson Stadium last weekend. … Isaac Coffey has a league-high seven wins on the mound.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World