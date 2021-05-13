College baseball update: OSU welcomes Baylor, capacity crowd to O'Brate Stadium

Oklahoma

Record: 24-23, 8-10 Big 12

Looking ahead: The Sooners will host Texas Tech for three games this weekend. First pitch is 6:30 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Looking back: OU won two of three games at West Virginia and lost a midweek game against Oklahoma State at ONEOK Field.

Notable: The Sooners lead the Big 12 with 475 hits as a team. … Tyler Hardman and Peyton Graham have a team-high 10 home runs each. … Hardman also leads the team in batting average (.387) and RBIs (43). … Jimmy Crooks has 16 doubles, which is best on the squad. … Carson Carter is 2-0 with a 2.43 ERA.

Oklahoma State

Record: 28-15-1, 10-11 Big 12

Looking ahead: OSU will host Baylor at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday before wrapping up the Big 12 series with a 1 p.m. game on Sunday. O’Brate Stadium welcomes full capacity of 8,000 for the homestand.

Looking back: The Cowboys won three of four games last week, including two wins at Kansas and a Bedlam triumph over Oklahoma in Tulsa.