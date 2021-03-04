College baseball update: OSU hosts Grand Canyon for three-game set this weekend

Oklahoma

Record: 4-4

Looking ahead: The Sooners will play Arizona on Friday, Missouri on Saturday and Dallas Baptist on Sunday at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas. OU hosts UT Arlington at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Looking back: OU beat Auburn and Baylor (nonconference game) and lost to Texas A&M in three games at the Round Rock Classic. The Sooners lost to Arizona 20-13 on Thursday in Frisco, Texas.

Notable: Oklahoma is playing nine consecutive games in professional ballparks, all affiliates of the Texas Rangers. The Sooners opened the season with games at Globe Life Field, home of the Rangers. … OU opened the 2021 season with seven games in an eight-day span.

Oklahoma State

Record: 7-0

Looking ahead: Oklahoma State hosts three games against Grand Canyon. Games at O’Brate Stadium are 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as noon Sunday. OSU will play at Oral Roberts on Tuesday.

Looking back: OSU swept Illinois State over the weekend followed by a 7-0 win at Missouri State Tuesday.