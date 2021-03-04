 Skip to main content
College baseball update: OSU hosts Grand Canyon for three-game set this weekend

OSU BASEBALL

Josh Holliday leads Oklahoma State in a three-game homestand against Grand Canyon this weekend.

 Tulsa World file

Oklahoma

Record: 4-4

Looking ahead: The Sooners will play Arizona on Friday, Missouri on Saturday and Dallas Baptist on Sunday at Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas. OU hosts UT Arlington at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Looking back: OU beat Auburn and Baylor (nonconference game) and lost to Texas A&M in three games at the Round Rock Classic. The Sooners lost to Arizona 20-13 on Thursday in Frisco, Texas.

Notable: Oklahoma is playing nine consecutive games in professional ballparks, all affiliates of the Texas Rangers. The Sooners opened the season with games at Globe Life Field, home of the Rangers. … OU opened the 2021 season with seven games in an eight-day span.

Oklahoma State

Record: 7-0

Looking ahead: Oklahoma State hosts three games against Grand Canyon. Games at O’Brate Stadium are 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday, as well as noon Sunday. OSU will play at Oral Roberts on Tuesday.

Looking back: OSU swept Illinois State over the weekend followed by a 7-0 win at Missouri State Tuesday.

Notable: Jake Thompson (.400), Nolan McLean (.364) and Alix Garcia (.321) have had strong offensive starts. … Christian Encarnacion-Strand has a team-high three home runs. … Parker Scott (2-0) has a 0.82 ERA with 13 strikeouts and 11 innings pitched to lead the staff.

Oral Roberts

Record: 2-6

Looking ahead: A tough weekend awaits the Golden Eagles with three games at No. 8 LSU on Friday, Saturday and Sunday. ORU will host Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Looking back: ORU lost two of three games against visiting South Alabama and was shut out by Wichita State on Tuesday.

Notable: Ryan Cash is hitting .323 and Caleb Denny is at .290 to lead ORU. Denny also has a team-high three home runs. … Isaac Coffey (1-0) has a 1.54 ERA with 16 strikeouts in 11.2 innings pitched.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

Watch Now: Bill Haisten on Mike Holder's complicated but successful run at OSU

