College baseball update: Oral Roberts welcomes Western Illinois to town for final homestand

Oklahoma

Record: 22-21, 6-9 Big 12

Looking ahead: The Sooners travel to Morgantown for a three-game series at West Virginia before heading to ONEOK Field for a 7 p.m. Tuesday contest against Oklahoma State.

Looking back: OU captured the Bedlam series, taking two of three games against OSU, before dropping a nonconference game against Texas Tech in Amarillo.

Notable: Tyler Hardman’s .414 batting average continues to lead the Big 12. … Jason Ruffcorn is the league’s reigning pitcher of the week, while Brett Squires is the newcomer of the week. Ruffcorn had 10 strikeouts and threw a career-high 6.2 innings in a win, while Squires homered in all three games against OSU.

Oklahoma State

Record: 25-14-1, 8-10 Big 12

Looking ahead: OSU makes its final Big 12 road trip with a three-game set at Kansas before returning to Tulsa for a Tuesday game against Oklahoma. First pitch is 7 p.m.

Looking back: The Cowboys lost the first two games of the Bedlam series before rallying for a win in the finale.