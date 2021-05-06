College baseball update: Oral Roberts welcomes Western Illinois to town for final homestand

Oklahoma
Record: 22-21, 6-9 Big 12
Looking ahead: The Sooners travel to Morgantown for a three-game series at West Virginia before heading to ONEOK Field for a 7 p.m. Tuesday contest against Oklahoma State.
Looking back: OU captured the Bedlam series, taking two of three games against OSU, before dropping a nonconference game against Texas Tech in Amarillo.
Notable: Tyler Hardman’s .414 batting average continues to lead the Big 12. … Jason Ruffcorn is the league’s reigning pitcher of the week, while Brett Squires is the newcomer of the week. Ruffcorn had 10 strikeouts and threw a career-high 6.2 innings in a win, while Squires homered in all three games against OSU.
Oklahoma State
Record: 25-14-1, 8-10 Big 12
Looking ahead: OSU makes its final Big 12 road trip with a three-game set at Kansas before returning to Tulsa for a Tuesday game against Oklahoma. First pitch is 7 p.m.
Looking back: The Cowboys lost the first two games of the Bedlam series before rallying for a win in the finale.
Notable: Christian Encarnacion-Strand was named the national player of the month by the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association after hitting .458 with seven home runs, seven doubles and two triples in April. … Brett Standless is 4-1 with three saves and a 3.46 ERA. He has 40 strikeouts in 46.0 innings. … OSU’s pitchers lead the Big 12 with 433 strikeouts.
Oral Roberts
Record: 20-18, 11-4 Summit League
Looking ahead: ORU plays their final homestand of the season with four games against Western Illinois beginning with a 3 p.m. doubleheader on Friday, a 2 p.m. contest on Saturday and a 1 p.m. game on Sunday.
Looking back: The Golden Eagles swept four games from South Dakota State. The pitching staff only allowed six runs total and posted two shutouts.
Notable: ORU sits in first place in the Summit League standings. The Golden Eagles are one-half game ahead of Omaha. … Matt Gaskins, a senior from Jenks, is the league’s pitcher of the week. He had nine strikeouts and only allowed two hits in six scoreless innings in a win over South Dakota State.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World