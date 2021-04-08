College baseball update: Homestands await for OU, OSU and Oral Roberts

Notable: OSU and UNC Wilmington have never met on the diamond. … Closer Brett Standlee is 3-0 with three saves and a 0.57 ERA through 15.2 innings this season. He has 26 strikeouts and allowed just one earned run. … Third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand has a team-high nine home runs and 30 RBIs. … OSU has 33 home runs by 11 players.

Oral Roberts

Record: 12-16

Looking ahead: ORU will welcome Houston Baptist to J.L. Johnson Stadium on Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2) and Sunday (1). The Golden Eagles will play at Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Looking back: Oral Roberts took three of four games at Western Illinois in Summit League play before it dropped a 14-12 contest at Oklahoma.

Notable: ORU is tied with Omaha atop the Summit standings. Both share a 5-3 league record. … ORU hit seven home runs last weekend, including two by Ryan Cash. … Joshua Cox was 9-for-17 in the Western Illinois series to earn league player of the week honors. He also hit two home runs against OU. … Isaac Coffey has struck out a league-best 46 batters in 40.1 innings.

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World

