College baseball update: Homestands await for OU, OSU and Oral Roberts

Oklahoma
Record: 14-14, 1-5 Big 12
Looking ahead: Oklahoma will host Kansas for a three-game set over the weekend with games on Friday (6:30 p.m.), Saturday (3:30) and Sunday (2 p.m.). Visiting Texas Southern completes the work week with 4 p.m. contests on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Looking back: TCU swept the Sooners, winning all three games at L. Dale Mitchell Park. OU rebounded with a 14-12 slugfest victory over Oral Roberts on Tuesday.
Notable: Oklahoma wraps up a nine-game homestand with the five contests this week. … Tyler Hardman’s 52 hits lead the nation. He is hitting .468. … Jimmy Crooks is hitting .319 with a team-high 11 doubles. … Hardman also has seven home runs. … Oklahoma has 61 doubles as a team.
Oklahoma State
Record: 18-7-1, 6-3 Big 12
Looking ahead: The Cowboys will host UNC Wilmington in nonconference play. Games are Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (6) and Sunday (1). OSU was originally scheduled to face Central Arkansas, but COVID issues canceled the series. The Cowboys will play visiting Oral Roberts at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Looking back: OSU took two of three against visiting West Virginia last weekend. The Cowboys scored a season-high 21 runs against the Mountaineers in the Sunday game.
Notable: OSU and UNC Wilmington have never met on the diamond. … Closer Brett Standlee is 3-0 with three saves and a 0.57 ERA through 15.2 innings this season. He has 26 strikeouts and allowed just one earned run. … Third baseman Christian Encarnacion-Strand has a team-high nine home runs and 30 RBIs. … OSU has 33 home runs by 11 players.
Oral Roberts
Record: 12-16
Looking ahead: ORU will welcome Houston Baptist to J.L. Johnson Stadium on Friday (6 p.m.), Saturday (2) and Sunday (1). The Golden Eagles will play at Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Looking back: Oral Roberts took three of four games at Western Illinois in Summit League play before it dropped a 14-12 contest at Oklahoma.
Notable: ORU is tied with Omaha atop the Summit standings. Both share a 5-3 league record. … ORU hit seven home runs last weekend, including two by Ryan Cash. … Joshua Cox was 9-for-17 in the Western Illinois series to earn league player of the week honors. He also hit two home runs against OU. … Isaac Coffey has struck out a league-best 46 batters in 40.1 innings.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World