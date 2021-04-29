College baseball update: Bedlam takes center stage this weekend

Oklahoma
Record: 20-19, 4-8 Big 12
Looking ahead: Bedlam awaits the Sooners. OU will play at Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Friday before welcoming the Cowboys to Norman on Saturday (3 p.m.) and Sunday (4). OU will play Texas Tech at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Looking back: The Sooners dropped two of three games against Georgia Southern over the weekend.
Notable: Oklahoma is batting .296 as a team, which is third-best in the Big 12. The Sooners are led by Tyler Hardman, who is hitting a league-best .432. … The Sooners are struggling on the mound, ranking last in ERA with a 5.46 mark. … Jimmy Crooks has scored a team-high 42 runs this season.
Oklahoma State
Record: 24-12-1, 7-8 Big 12
Looking ahead: The Cowboys will host Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Friday before traveling to OU for games on Saturday (3 p.m.) and Sunday (4).
Looking back: Texas defeated OSU in two of three games at O’Brate Stadium last weekend.
Notable: Christian Encarnacion-Strand is the reigning Big 12 player of the week after going 10-for-19 (.526) at the plate. … It is his second honor this season. … OSU pitcher Justin Campbell has 68 strikeouts this season. … Opposing hitters are only batting .199 against Justin Wrobleski.
Oral Roberts
Record: 16-18, 7-4 Summit League
Looking ahead: ORU will host South Dakota State for four games this weekend. The games at J.L. Johnson Stadium will begin at 6 p.m. Friday, 2 and 5:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Looking back: The Golden Eagles were off last weekend after COVID-19 protocols canceled a home series against Omaha.
Notable: ORU is hitting .272 as a team, which is directly behind North Dakota State (.273) in the Summit. … The Golden Eagles’ pitching staff has a team ERA of 5.13, which ranks second in the league. … Tanner Rogen (2-2) has a 3.02 ERA. Opposing batters are only hitting .233 against him.
— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World