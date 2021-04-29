College baseball update: Bedlam takes center stage this weekend

Oklahoma

Record: 20-19, 4-8 Big 12

Looking ahead: Bedlam awaits the Sooners. OU will play at Oklahoma State at 6 p.m. Friday before welcoming the Cowboys to Norman on Saturday (3 p.m.) and Sunday (4). OU will play Texas Tech at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Looking back: The Sooners dropped two of three games against Georgia Southern over the weekend.

Notable: Oklahoma is batting .296 as a team, which is third-best in the Big 12. The Sooners are led by Tyler Hardman, who is hitting a league-best .432. … The Sooners are struggling on the mound, ranking last in ERA with a 5.46 mark. … Jimmy Crooks has scored a team-high 42 runs this season.

Oklahoma State

Record: 24-12-1, 7-8 Big 12

Looking ahead: The Cowboys will host Oklahoma at 6 p.m. Friday before traveling to OU for games on Saturday (3 p.m.) and Sunday (4).

Looking back: Texas defeated OSU in two of three games at O’Brate Stadium last weekend.