Cold-shooting Sooners can't overcome Texas Tech

Oklahoma’s Porter Moser admitted that addressing his basketball team was “very tough” following Tuesday’s 66-42 loss at Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.
It’s become a familiar scene for the Sooners, who have lost 11 of their past 13 games heading into the tail end of the season.
A strong first half was encouraging. The Sooners trailed 29-22 against the No. 9 Red Raiders in a hostile environment. A few fixes could have kept things close in the Big 12 contest.
But Texas Tech, intent on avenging a loss to the Sooners two weeks ago, scored the first 10 second-half points and then, a few minutes later, unleashed a 19-0 run to anchor the blowout victory.
“It was very hard. But the bottom line is we had to play really well to beat Texas Tech today. We needed a lot of good performances to beat Texas Tech tonight and we didn’t have them,” Moser said. “Whether you lose by this much or by this much, it’s a loss. You’ve got to put it in the bank. You’ve got to move forward, get their minds right.
“It’s hard because in one moment, you want to be like, 'I’m upset at a lot of things', but on the other hand we’ve got to move past this. We’ve got Oklahoma State coming up Saturday, a huge game. We’ve got to move past it.”
OU (14-14 overall, 4-11 Big 12) will need to find offense. The 42 points scored is the program’s lowest total since dropping a 66-37 decision at Texas in the 2003-04 campaign.
The Sooners only had 29 points with 5:30 remaining in regulation and needed to make five of their final seven shots to reach 42 points.
No OU player scored in double figures. Jalen Hill managed eight points.
Is there a balance for Moser, as a coach, to use tough love or just flush results like this and reset things?
“There’s no measured formula. It is a balance because these guys are fragile. We’ve got some young kids in here. We’ve got a lot of guys that have never had to play the role they’re playing,” Moser said. “We need some guys to play a leadership role, a star player role. A lot of them are new, so it’s fragile. We’ve got some young guys that it’s very new, it’s very hard to play in that as a young, true freshman.
“So it is a fragile balance because I’ve got high standards for what I want to do.”
Texas Tech (22-6, 11-4) won for the seventh time in the past eight games. The only loss was at OU on Feb. 9.
The Sooners will host OSU on Saturday. Tipoff is 11 a.m. at the Lloyd Noble Center.
NO. 9 TEXAS TECH 66, OU 42
OKLAHOMA (14-14): T.Groves 2-6 0-0 5, Hill 4-5 0-0 8, Gibson 2-9 0-0 5, Goldwire 1-7 0-0 2, J.Groves 2-6 1-2 5, Chargois 1-3 0-0 3, Cortes 1-1 0-0 3, Noland 2-4 0-0 5, Johnson 1-2 0-0 3, Mawein 1-2 0-0 3, Issanza 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 17-45 1-2 42.
TEXAS TECH (22-6): Obanor 2-3 1-2 5, Williams 6-9 0-0 13, Arms 4-6 0-0 9, Shannon 3-7 0-0 8, Warren 7-9 1-3 16, Santos-Silva 4-6 1-2 9, Wilson 1-1 0-0 2, McCullar 0-2 0-0 0, Allen 1-2 0-0 2, Nadolny 0-2 2-2 2, Agbo 0-1 0-0 0, Timperman 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-49 5-9 66.
Halftime: Texas Tech 29-22. 3-Point Goals: Oklahoma 7-20 (Chargois 1-1, Cortes 1-1, Johnson 1-1, Noland 1-1, T.Groves 1-2, Mawein 1-2, Gibson 1-6, Goldwire 0-1, Hill 0-1, J.Groves 0-4), Texas Tech 5-18 (Shannon 2-3, Warren 1-2, Arms 1-3, Williams 1-4, Agbo 0-1, Nadolny 0-1, Obanor 0-1, Timperman 0-1, McCullar 0-2). Rebounds: Oklahoma 16 (Goldwire 4), Texas Tech 30 (Santos-Silva 6). Assists: Oklahoma 12 (Chargois 3), Texas Tech 16 (Arms 5). Total Fouls: Oklahoma 9, Texas Tech 9. A: 15,098 (15,098).