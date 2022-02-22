Cold-shooting Sooners can't overcome Texas Tech

Oklahoma’s Porter Moser admitted that addressing his basketball team was “very tough” following Tuesday’s 66-42 loss at Texas Tech in Lubbock, Texas.

It’s become a familiar scene for the Sooners, who have lost 11 of their past 13 games heading into the tail end of the season.

A strong first half was encouraging. The Sooners trailed 29-22 against the No. 9 Red Raiders in a hostile environment. A few fixes could have kept things close in the Big 12 contest.

But Texas Tech, intent on avenging a loss to the Sooners two weeks ago, scored the first 10 second-half points and then, a few minutes later, unleashed a 19-0 run to anchor the blowout victory.

“It was very hard. But the bottom line is we had to play really well to beat Texas Tech today. We needed a lot of good performances to beat Texas Tech tonight and we didn’t have them,” Moser said. “Whether you lose by this much or by this much, it’s a loss. You’ve got to put it in the bank. You’ve got to move forward, get their minds right.