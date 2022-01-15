Cold-shooting Oklahoma's late rally falls short in overtime loss at TCU

FORT WORTH, Texas — A cold-shooting performance and turnover issues led to Oklahoma’s 59-58 loss in overtime at TCU Saturday afternoon.
For the first time this season, Oklahoma has lost back-to-back games. Life doesn’t get easier with home games against No. 9 Kansas on Tuesday and currently top-ranked Baylor next Saturday.
Oklahoma shot 40% from the field and finished with 20 turnovers, with the latter statistic frustrating Porter Moser.
“I loved Bobby Knight's statement always, 'you know what the best motivator is on turnovers? The bench.' We don't have that luxury right now,” Moser said. “The decision making is something, as much as we show film, talk to you, you get in the heat of the thing — we had almost five possessions in a row in transition where we got stops and the decision making in transition, it was just head-scratching.”
Moser pointed to the missed shots, including some open looks, but said that didn’t lose OU the contest.
“It's the possessions. It's the possessions on the bad shots, alright. And that's something that really bothers me that we've got to get better at, that we've discussed at length,” Moser said.
OU’s final attempt could have been a game-winner, but Elijah Harkless’ heavily guarded shot in the lane fell off the mark to extinguish any hope.
Moser said after the game that the shot wasn’t the one he wanted, but after TCU missed a free throw and with OU void of timeouts, the game turned to scramble mode.
Oklahoma was also lacking starting point guard Jordan Goldwire, who was having cramping issues midway through the overtime period.
“We were trying to get it to Bijan (Cortes). EJ's made a lot of big shots in those moments, we just didn't make good decisions with 10 seconds left, dribbling into a crowd instead of trusting and … drive it,” Moser said. “That's what our attack is with no timeouts and spacing it like that. You got to make the defense do something hard, and they didn't. When you dribble one (player) into three and then just stop and pick it up, so no. I got to coach it better. But we know Jordan's usually a guy in there.”
Just getting to the extra period was a chore.
Jalen Hill’s basket with two-tenths of a second remaining in regulation on an out-of-bounds play tied the game at 50. It ended a tough shooting second half (a near 11-minute stretch with only two points).
"We just have to make smarter plays. We had a lot of turnovers and a lot of bad shots. At the end of the day, we just have to find ways to get easy buckets for us,” said Hill, who finished with 12 points and career-high 14 rebounds.
Oklahoma (12-5, 2-3 Big 12) led 38-31 with 15:15 left in the second half. It would only make one basket — a Tanner Groves layup — during the following 10 minutes, 59 seconds. Goldwire’s layup cut TCU's lead to 44-42.
Goldwire joined Hill with a team-high dozen points. Harkless finished with 11.
TCU (12-2, 2-1) was paced by Micah Peavy and Charles O’Bannon’s 11 points.
TCU 59, OU 58 (OT)
OKLAHOMA (12-5, 2-3): T.Groves 3-10 0-0 6, Hill 4-6 4-4 12, Gibson 3-10 0-0 9, Goldwire 6-10 0-0 12, Harkless 4-13 1-1 11, Cortes 2-5 0-0 4, J.Groves 2-4 0-0 4, Issanza 0-0 0-0 0, Mawein 0-1 0-0 0, Noland 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 24-60 5-5 58.
TCU (12-2, 2-1): Miller 4-8 0-2 8, O'Bannon 4-9 2-3 11, Lampkin 2-4 0-0 4, Baugh 1-6 0-1 3, Miles 3-12 0-1 6, Peavy 5-8 1-2 11, Farabello 2-4 2-2 8, Cork 2-3 0-0 4, Coles 2-3 0-0 4, Doumbia 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 25-57 5-11 59.
Halftime: OU 29-27. 3-Point Goals: OU 5-22 (Gibson 3-10, Harkless 2-4, Cortes 0-1, Goldwire 0-2, J.Groves 0-2, T.Groves 0-3), TCU 4-16 (Farabello 2-4, Baugh 1-3, O'Bannon 1-6, Miles 0-3). Rebounds: OU 34 (Hill 14), TCU 36 (Miller, Peavy 6). Assists: OU 12 (Harkless, Cortes 3), TCU 14 (Peavy 4). Total Fouls: OU 16, TCU 14. A: 7,175 (6,800).