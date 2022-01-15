Cold-shooting Oklahoma's late rally falls short in overtime loss at TCU

Moser said after the game that the shot wasn’t the one he wanted, but after TCU missed a free throw and with OU void of timeouts, the game turned to scramble mode.

Oklahoma was also lacking starting point guard Jordan Goldwire, who was having cramping issues midway through the overtime period.

“We were trying to get it to Bijan (Cortes). EJ's made a lot of big shots in those moments, we just didn't make good decisions with 10 seconds left, dribbling into a crowd instead of trusting and … drive it,” Moser said. “That's what our attack is with no timeouts and spacing it like that. You got to make the defense do something hard, and they didn't. When you dribble one (player) into three and then just stop and pick it up, so no. I got to coach it better. But we know Jordan's usually a guy in there.”

Just getting to the extra period was a chore.

Jalen Hill’s basket with two-tenths of a second remaining in regulation on an out-of-bounds play tied the game at 50. It ended a tough shooting second half (a near 11-minute stretch with only two points).