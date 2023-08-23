Mason Young Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Mason Young Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Clayton Custer is officially back with OU men's basketball as an assistant coach, head coach Porter Moser announced Wednesday.

Custer was previously Oklahoma's director of video operations and player development from 2021-23 – a helpful hand in Moser's first two seasons helming the Sooners.

After the 2022-23 season ended, Custer was hired in April as an assistant at Loyola-Chicago. But Moser had an assistant position open up after Duke's Jon Scheyer poached Emanuel Dildy from his staff on Aug. 1.

To fill the spot, he opted to bring a familiar face back to Norman.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to be back at the University of Oklahoma with Coach Moser and the men's basketball program," Custer said in a news release.

"I am excited to reconnect with the returners, build great relationships with the newcomers and help our student-athletes develop their craft. Oklahoma is a special place and I can't wait to get to work."

Custer was a standout Ramblers player under Moser's tutelage from 2016-19. He averaged over 10 points in three seasons at Loyola-Chicago and was named the Missouri Valley Conference Player of the Year for 2017-18.

Led by the 6-foot-1 guard from Overland Park, Kansas, Loyola-Chicago reached the NCAA Tournament Final Four in 2018, its deepest March Madness run since 1963.

After college, Custer briefly played professionally in Poland before returning to Loyola-Chicago as Moser's director of player development for the 2020-21 season.

"Bringing Clay back was a no brainer," Moser said in the release. "He has been with me nearly every step the last eight years and was the point guard on our 2018 Final Four team.

"Nobody knows our culture and what our team is about on and off the floor better than Clay. He is a relentless worker with a great basketball mind. The players and I are excited to welcome him back to Norman."

Custer joins Ryan Humphrey, Armon Gates and Brock Morris on Moser's bench. The Sooners host Central Michigan on Nov. 6 to open the 2023-24 season.

CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein first reported Custer's return to OU on Aug. 7.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.