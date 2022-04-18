Chris Murray digesting Jeff Lebby's new offensive playbook after learning from two of sport's best - Chip Kelly and Lincoln Riley

NORMAN – Chris Murray has spent time learning from college football’s great offensive minds.

While at UCLA, the offensive guard learned from Chip Kelly for two years. He spent the last two seasons at Oklahoma being mentored by Lincoln Riley. This spring, the super senior has started to digest Jeff Lebby’s playbook.

“A blessing to just hear from all three,” Murray said. “Hear from all three different mentalities. Kind of see what got each of these guys here in their position. It’s very, very obvious. All very honorable guys in love with their work.

“It’s been great to be around coach Lebby. A personal Oklahoma Sooner. Used to play offensive line, too. So that’s been an amazing thing. Being around him as offensive coordinator. Seeing how he runs stuff also. You know, having that old offensive line mentality behind him."

Murray, a second-team All-Big 12 selection next season, started all 13 games at right guard last season after getting five contests in a reserve role in 2020.

He played center and right guard while at the Pac-12 school. In his final collegiate season, he’s prepared to play where needed.

“I’ll be good wherever they need me to help the team. I feel like going forward, here right now, I have so much trust in (offensive line coach Bill) Bedenbaugh. Growing trust in coach (Brent) Venables. I’m comfortable wherever he puts me,” Murray said. “He’s a great coach. He’s made it a thing for us to be versatile. So being at center, being at left guard, being a right guard while I’m here, it’s equipped me for here and forever and whatever challenges I meet this season. I’m going to be ready for where they need to put me inside. I won’t be playing tackle.”

There are corrections that he expects to make this season, in particular penalties.

It was an aspect of his game that he wants to fix.

“I think it was a year where I got my foot out the door in the Big 12. I was able to bring some veteran experience to that offensive line,” Murray said. “I’m never, never going to stop growing. Never going to stop adding tools to my game. This offseason we’re working a lot. Getting very used to this offense to where I don’t have to think as much and also clean them penalties up.

“I’m too old, too veteran, to have the penalties I had last year. So that’s one thing I’m completely working on. It’s getting there. I’m going to clean it up.”

Like many of his teammates, Murray hit a crossroads last year, especially following the coaching transition: Would he stay with the program or look to go to the NFL?

“There was some thoughts on leaving last year, but at the end of the day I just had to sit down with Coach Bedenbaugh and just talk about what was best for me and what was best for the team, and that was me coming back another year,” Murray said.

“I’ll just leave it at that. I trust him and this coaching staff and this university, so me coming back was what he thought was best and what I thought was best, so I was going to do that.”

