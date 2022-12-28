Cheez-It Bowl: Top storyline, key matchup, player to watch and who wins

Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State

4:30 p.m. Thursday, Camping World Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Need-to-know info

TV: ESPN

Radio: KTBZ 1430, KMOD 97.5

Records: Oklahoma 6-6; Florida State 9-3

Last meeting: Oklahoma beat Florida State 23-13 on Sept. 17, 2011, in Tallahassee

All-time series: Oklahoma leads 6-1

FOUR DOWNS

1. TOP STORYLINE

Avoiding losing season

It’s been a tough season for Oklahoma. The Sooners finished a 6-6 regular season and lost three of their final four games, all by three points. Four of the team’s six defeats this season were only one-possession setbacks.

The Sooners won their next-to-last game against Oklahoma State to become bowl eligible. Now, with a .500 record, OU will try to avoid its first losing season since going 5-6 in the 1998 campaign, which also was John Blake’s final season as the Sooners’ coach.

Winning always is the ultimate goal, but how much does pride play a motivating factor for OU in an effort to avoid a sub-.500 finish?

“Not even thinking about the losing season, but how we are going to finish off as a team,” Oklahoma’s Marvin Mims said. “This year has not gone the way we wanted it to, but at the end of the day, we still have one more game to be able to set the record straight and go out and play against a really good football team. We’re looking forward to it.”

2. KEY MATCHUP

QB Jordan Travis vs. OU defense

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis is a true catalyst on offense.

He is the fourth Seminoles quarterback to have at least 3,000 total yards and 30 total touchdowns in a season. The other three FSU quarterbacks to accomplish that feat won Heisman trophies — Charlie Ward (1993), Chris Weinke (2000) and Jameis Winston (2013).

Travis’ ability to make things happen with his legs will need to be watched. He’s rushed for 100-plus yards in five games during his career, including a 108-yard game against N.C. State. He’s also thrown for 250 yards in six different games this season.

OU has been dinged by mobile quarterbacks this season. In three losses this season, opposing quarterbacks have rushed for 100-plus yards: Kansas State’s Taylor Martinez (148 yards), West Virginia’s Garrett Greene (119) and Max Duggan (116).

OU defensive coordinator Ted Roof: “(Travis) is a tremendous challenge. He is a playmaker. He extends plays with his legs, makes players miss in space, is an accurate passer and can extend plays, not only scrambling but also extend plays to throw the ball down the field. We have a lot of respect for him, and he is one of the best quarterbacks in the country.”

3. PLAYER TO WATCH

RB Jovantae Barnes

All eyes will be on Oklahoma running back Jovantae Barnes, who could be the only scholarship running back available with more than two career carries.

Starter Eric Gray has opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft. During his final six games, he averaged 22 carries and 141.1 rushing yards per contest. He had 847 rushing yards during the second half of the season.

Barnes has shown sparks this season. He had a career-high 100 rushing yards at TCU. He has 89 career carries for 416 yards this season. With Marcus Major appeared unlikely to play due to an injury, the only other scholarship running back available is freshman Gavin Sawchuk. Reserve Tawee Walker has 18 careers for 62 yards this season.

What does OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby think about his run game with Gray absent?

“It is a great opportunity for Jovantae. Again, going back to what we talked about earlier, we have guys that are capable, and we have got guys that are going to play really well on the (Dec. 29),” Lebby said. “I look forward to those guys doing what they can to help us win.”

4. WHO WINS AND WHY

From columnist Bill Haisten: Included in the official Florida State game notes: “The Seminoles have won five straight games, the longest active streak in the ACC.” Considering that FSU captured two national titles during the ’90s and a third in 2013, it feels like Seminole standards have been lowered when there is bragging about a five-game win streak.

Meanwhile, there’s a collective sick feeling within all of Sooner Nation. No one likes a 6-6 record. OU is overdue to rise to the occasion and play a complete game. On the whole, though, FSU has a better body of work. Each of its three losses occurred when the Seminoles were matched with ranked opponents. FSU lost by 10 points to Wake Forest, by two to NC State and by six to Clemson. On Thursday, the Seminoles win by seven, celebrate their program’s first 10-win finish since 2016 and doom OU to its first losing season since 1998.

Florida State 37, OU 30