Cheez-It Bowl notebook: Drake Stoops' big news came on legendary dad's YouTube channel

Drake Stoops' big news came on dad's YouTube channel

Legendary Oklahoma football coach Bob Stoops announced some news on his son Drake Stoops earlier this week, announcing the wide receiver would return for another year of football.

Bob Stoops did so on his own YouTube channel.

“Yeah, it’s funny. I didn’t even know he had a YouTube channel. That’s a funny way of finding out,” Drake Stoops said following Tuesday’s practice in Orlando.

The Sooners will face Florida State at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the Cheez-It Bowl. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.

What led Drake Stoops to return to the program?

“I’ve thought about it for a long time. Being in my fifth year, it’s a lot of school, it’s a lot of being in college and being in the system of everything. I definitely thought about it for quite a while. I had some clarity and I came to a decision after talking to my family and praying about it and talking to my coaches,” he said.

“Coming back in and wanting another year in Coach (Jeff) Lebby’s system, playing under Coach (Brent) Venables, stuff like that. And then also going out on top and attempting that next year. Just leaving a better taste in my mouth when I leave here. It’s also a year that I’ll never get back if I don’t choose to use it. It’s a great opportunity.”

Drake Stoops said he didn’t really consider his future until after the regular-season finale at Texas Tech. He said he didn’t think it was fair to consider his next move while the season was still being played out.

Stoops’ first season was 2018 when he saw action in one game. Over his career, he has 78 catches for 887 yards and seven touchdown receptions.

Competing ADs, old friends

Joe Castiglione (Oklahoma) and Michael Alford (Florida State) will be athletic directors of competing schools during the Cheez-It Bowl game.

The good friends have enjoyed seeing each other this week, but not as much as their spouses.

“Our families are close,” Alford told the Tulsa World on Tuesday. “Our wives Kristen (Castiglione) and Laura (Alford) are close. Those two were more excited when it was announced.”

Alford was an OU senior associate athletics director on Castiglione’s staff from 2012-17. He was Central Michigan’s athletic director from 2017-2020 and was named FSU’s AD on Dec. 9, 2021.

Alford now joins Castiglione in running one of the most powerful athletic departments among colleges.

Last year, Alford brought FSU staff to Norman, including football coach Mike Norvell.

“He brought Coach Norvell and several staff members and a couple of donors to see our football facility a few years ago when they were designing their new one,” Castiglione said. “It’s kind of fun because he was a person I hired when we were considering the phasing of two major renovations of the football stadium … he was very involved in that from the donor perspective in dealing with all the new seats and premium areas. He did a super job for us.

“I’m excited for him and really impressed with what they’ve done in building their program. Coach Norvell is a first-class human being on top of being a great coach. He’s been building it brick-by-brick, as they say. They’re an excellent football team.

Alford credited Castiglione for helping him get to this position in his career.

“He’s such a mentor to me,” Alford said. “You learn so much under him that a lot of things we do mirrors what OU does in their department. I learned so much under him, just culturally and about sticking to your core values. I learned a lot from a lot of people, but he had a major influence on me.”

Alford oversaw the Sooner Club while at Oklahoma, which is the principal fund-raising arm of OU athletics. He also played an important role in the $160 million capital campaign for the renovation of Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Many speak about coaching trees. Castiglione has a strong tree of athletic directors, including Alford, Derrick Gragg (Northwestern), Kirby Holcutt (Texas Tech), Rick Hart (SMU) and Joe Parker (Colorado State).

Staying in the moment

Brayden Willis said his final days in Oklahoma’s football program have been really good.

“I thought about this the other day, bowl-games wise, I started my college career in Florida and I’m ending it in Florida,” Willis said, talking about the Sooners’ 2018 season game against Alabama in the Orange Bowl. “Hopefully we can go out with a dub.”

Willis has had a successful season, tallying career highs for catches (35), yards (456) and touchdowns (7).

He will soak in his final game at OU a little bit, but the main focus is remaining in the moment.

“I definitely need to be in the moment. My team needs me, leadership-wise and playing-wise,” Willils said. “It’s definitely set in a little bit, but I definitely am like I need to push it to the side and have to worry about being in the now and being where my feet are.”

On the call

Thursday’s game will be broadcast on ESPN.

On the call for the contest is Bob Wischusen (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky (analyst) and Kris Budden (sideline).

— Eric Bailey, Tulsa World