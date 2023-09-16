Barry Lewis Tulsa World College & High School Sports Editor Follow Barry Lewis Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

After Oklahoma's Gavin Sawchuk scored on a 1-yard run with 14:09 left Saturday, it appeared the Sooners had a shot at matching or breaking their all-time scoring record in its series against Tulsa.

But the Sooners passed only once more during the rest of the afternoon and both teams seemed content in running out the clock in OU's 66-17 victory over the Golden Hurricane at H.A. Chapman Stadium.

OU surpassed its highest previous scoring total in the modern era, 65-0, in 1987, but fell short of its 80-0 victory in 1917.

As usual when the teams play in Tulsa, the outcome was long decided by the fourth quarter. OU's winning margin Saturday was typical -- the average is 49.5 in its five games -- all wins -- in Tulsa since the series was resumed in 1979. In contrast, Tulsa plays much better in Norman, where OU is 10-1 against TU during that span, but has averaged outscoring the Hurricane only by 27.2 points in those games.

Next Saturday, OU (3-0) visits Cincinnati while Tulsa (1-2) plays at Northern Illinois. Both games kick off at 11 a.m.

Play of the game

OU linebacker Danny Stutsman's 30-yard interception return for a touchdown with 3:34 left in the first quarter gave the Sooners a 21-0 lead. It came just 75 seconds after Drake Stoops' first of two TD receptions. Stutsman's was the middle of three TDs that came in a 3:24 span.

Offensive player of the game

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who suffered two frustrating losses in his previous matchups with Tulsa, was nearly flawless Saturday. Gabriel, whose two previous starts against the Hurricane came when he was with Central Florida, completed 28 of 31 passes for 421 yards and five touchdowns. His eight possessions ended with six TDs, a field goal and one interception. Gabriel was 12 of 13 for 197 yards and three TDs in the first quarter.

Defensive player of the game

Stutsman not only had the pick-6, but he was all over the field making big hits. He led the Sooners with nine tackles, including two for losses. After Tulsa cut its deficit to 35-14 late in the second quarter and had the ball, Stutsman ended the Hurricane's brief comeback hopes when he stopped Jordan Ford for a 5-yard loss on third-and-7.

Wild start

OU's Jalil Farooq returned the opening kickoff 62 yards, but Jaise Oliver forced a fumble that was recovered by TU's Donte Burton at the Tulsa 36.

Pivotal moment

Five plays after the opening kickoff, Booker T. Washington graduate Gentry Williams shifted the momentum back to OU with his interception of Roman Fuller's long pass at the Sooners' 31. Williams was second on the Sooners' defense with six tackles, including five solos.

A tale of 2 BTW DBs

On the snap after Williams' interception, Gabriel fired a 55-yard pass to Andrel Anthony, who beat another former BTW cornerback, Keuan Parker. It was the longest play from scrimmage in the game. On the next play, Gabriel completed a 34-yard TD pass to Farooq for a 7-0 lead.

Early turnovers

For the second consecutive home game, TU committed three turnovers in the first quarter. That only resulted in a 7-0 deficit for TU in the opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, but OU cashed in all three for TDs en route to a 28-0 lead. TU coach Kevin Wilson said, "The turnovers haunted us."

TU's QB shuffle

Tulsa had its third different starting quarterback in three games this season as Roman Fuller got the nod this time. And for the third time this season, the starter didn't make it to halftime, although in this case for the first time it wasn't due to injury. After Fuller's threw three interceptions, Cardell Williams entered and gave TU a spark for a while with two TD passes in the second period. After Williams was picked off by Trace Ford early in the fourth quarter, Fuller came back into the game, but TU didn't pass again.

Rare punt

With 4:53 left in the game, OU's Josh Plaster punted for 36 yards. It was the first punt by a TU opponent since the opener. TU forced OU's offense into only nine third-down situations.

Stat of the day

No sacks allowed by OU. For the second week in a row, TU's defense was sackless and never pressured the opposing QB, each time resulting in allowing more than 450 passing yards.

TU grounded

Tulsa had a consistenty effective ground attack in the each of the first two games, but only managed 75 yards on 46 carries against the Sooners -- an average of 1.6 yards per attempt. Ford, who was TU's top rusher through two games, had only 10 yards on nine carries.

Not in the plan

TU's Braylin Presley, the World's state high school player of the year in 2020 and '21 with Bixby, made a fair catch on OU's final kickoff. It was the only time he touched the ball Saturday. He was targeted only once as a receiver after being a very notable part of TU's offensive plan at Washington.