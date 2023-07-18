With college football season less than two months out, the ranking, accolade and analysis phase of the offseason is in full swing.

Newcomer Central Florida will begin play for the Big 12 in a Thursday evening contest on Aug. 31 against Kent State. Kansas will follow with a Friday night matchup Sept. 1 against Missouri State before the the remaining Big 12 schools kick off Week 1 play on Sept. 2.

And while fans zealously follow preseason team projections — for better or for worse — stadiums are also subject to recurring debate among football devotees.

So which Big 12 program plays in the best stadium, and why?

Eager to take advantage of the less-than-one-year-old ChatGPT — an artificial intelligence chat bot, released by OpenAI in November 2022 — and taking into account the 14-team Big 12 Conference that will play only this year, the Tulsa World asked it to rank the conference’s football stadiums from best to worst.

Included with each ranking is a brief explanation from ChatGPT, taking into account historical significance, stadium capacity, and past fan experience. All rankings are based on data supplied to the model as of September 2022.

1. Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas) Texas Longhorns:

Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium is one of the largest stadiums in the country, known for its impressive capacity and passionate fan base. It has a rich history and tradition, making it one of the most iconic stadiums in college football.

2. Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium (Norman) Oklahoma Sooners:

Gaylord Family Memorial Stadium is the home of the Oklahoma Sooners and has a long-standing history of success. It boasts a large capacity and an electric atmosphere during games, with dedicated fans supporting their team.

3. Milan Puskar Stadium (Morgantown, West Virginia) West Virginia Mountaineers:

Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium offers a unique setting nestled in the picturesque hills of West Virginia. The stadium has a passionate fan base known for creating an intense atmosphere, particularly during night games.

4. Boone Pickens Stadium (Stillwater) Oklahoma State Cowboys:

Boone Pickens Stadium offers a comfortable and enjoyable experience for fans, with recent expansions enhancing its facilities. The Cowboys’ fans contribute to a lively atmosphere during games, creating an engaging environment.

5. Amon G. Carter Stadium (Fort Worth, Texas) TCU Horned Frogs:

Amon G. Carter Stadium underwent renovations in recent years, improving the fan experience and overall aesthetics. The stadium’s location in Fort Worth adds to its appeal, and the Horned Frogs’ faithful make it a vibrant place to watch a game.

6. Jones AT&T Stadium (Lubbock, Texas) Texas Tech Red Raiders:

Jones AT&T Stadium is notable for its unique design and impressive seating capacity. The stadium’s atmosphere can be electrifying, especially during high-stakes matchups, and the Red Raiders’ passionate fans add to the overall experience.

7. Jack Trice Stadium (Ames, Iowa) Iowa State Cyclones:

Jack Trice Stadium is known for its modern facilities and enthusiastic fan base. Despite not having the largest capacity, the Cyclones’ home stadium provides an intimate setting that amplifies the energy during games.

8. Bill Snyder Family Stadium (Manhattan, Kansas) Kansas State Wildcats:

Bill Snyder Family Stadium has a history of success and is known for its family-friendly environment. Though it may not be the largest or most modern stadium, it provides a comfortable and enjoyable experience for Wildcat fans.

9. Nippert Stadium (Cincinnati) Cincinnati Bearcats:

Nippert Stadium, home of the Cincinnati Bearcats, has a rich history and a charming atmosphere. The stadium’s smaller size creates an intimate setting, allowing fans to feel close to the action on the field.

10. FBC Mortgage Stadium (Orlando, Florida) UCF Knights:

The UCF Knights’ home stadium, FBC Mortgage Stadium, also known as the Bounce House, has gained popularity in recent years. It has a passionate fan base, and the stadium’s unique atmosphere has contributed to the Knights’ success.

11. McLane Stadium (Waco, Texas) Baylor Bears:

McLane Stadium is a modern facility with state-of-the-art amenities, providing fans with a comfortable experience. While it may not have the historical significance of some other stadiums, it offers an enjoyable environment for watching Baylor football.

12. TDECU Stadium (Houston) Houston Cougars:

TDECU Stadium is a newly introduced facility with a gazing backdrop of downtown Houston, Texas. Its smaller size allows fans to have a comfortable and enjoyable experience when cheering on Houston Cougar football.

13. David Booth-Kansas Memorial Stadium (Lawrence, Kansas) Kansas Jayhawks:

David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium is a historic venue, but it has seen limited success in recent years. While it offers a classic college football experience, the overall atmosphere may not match that of other stadiums on the list, and not in a good way.

14. LaVell Edwards Stadium (Provo, Utah) BYU Cougars:

LaVell Edwards Stadium, home of the BYU Cougars, has a beautiful mountain backdrop. It offers a pleasant environment for watching games, and the passionate fan base adds to the atmosphere.