Oklahoma’s biggest weekend on the annual recruiting calendar is officially in the books. Now, coach Brent Venables and the Sooners will go to work on the class of 2024 with the hottest recruiting period of the year on its way in the coming weeks.

Nearly 30 of the nation’s top high school prospects dropped into Norman over the weekend for OU’s ChampU BBQ event with current Sooner commits including Zion Kearney and Jaydan Hardy and top targets such as David Stone, Davon Mitchell and Nigel Smith among the standout visitors.

"We have 28 monsters on campus this weekend,” Venables said before welcoming the series of visitors onto campus.

The Sooners’ most important recruiting weekend of the year has yet to yield any official commitments as of Monday evening. But recent history suggests that OU’s ChampU BBQ can be critical in the recruiting game. Last summer, seven eventual members of the Sooners’ fourth-ranked 2023 signing class committed to OU after attending the event.

Up ahead, the Sooners will hope for more of the same in the 2024 class.

Similar to the way OU operated a year ago, the Sooners have again reached the back half of June with just a handful of current commits in their upcoming class. As things stand, OU holds only six verbal pledges for 2024, headlined by Kearney, the four-star wide receiver from Missouri City, Texas.

That count, however, will almost certainly grow in the weeks to come.

With the Sooners’ premier recruiting event behind them and a flurry of commitments set to unravel across the country this summer, here’s a look at the top targets who made the trip to Norman over the weekend:

David Stone

With a recruiting ranking of .9937 via 247Sports, Gerald McCoy came to OU in 2006 as one of the highest-rated defensive recruits the program has ever signed.

Stone, a five-star defensive lineman from Del City who holds a rating of .9964, would mark the Sooners’ biggest recruiting coup at the position ever since.

After spending his junior season at IMG Academy in Florida, Stone enters this summer as one of the top recruits in the nation for the 2024 class. Per 247Sports’ composite rankings, the 6-foot-4, 270-pound defender is the No. 5 overall prospect and the No. 2 recruit at his position in the upcoming class.

Stone’s official visit to OU over the weekend followed previous trips to Florida and Miami earlier this month and he’s scheduled to visit Michigan State on June 23.

Nigel Smith

What y’all think bout this Dline room? pic.twitter.com/ooJSvJxVIs — N2 (@legin_2) June 18, 2023

In 2023 five-star signee Adepoju Adebawore, the Sooners may already have their No. 1 edge rusher for the future. Smith, the reigning Texas District 7-5A-II Defensive Lineman of the Year, could represent an impact addition behind him in 2024.

OU defensive line coach Todd Bates and defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis have each been involved in Smith’s recruitment. Smith took his official visit to Norman after trips to Ohio State and Penn State with visits to Texas A&M and Texas still to come.

Davon Mitchell

A five-star tight end in the class of 2025 (for now) according to 247Sports’ composite rankings, Mitchell represents one of the most intriguing prospects to attend this year’s ChampU BBQ.

The Sooners have pursued Mitchell alongside fellow front-runners Alabama and Miami. But rumors have also swirled around the possibility of Mitchell reclassifying into the 2024 class, a move that would send the 6-4, 245-pound tight end into the college ranks a year early.

With his commitment date set for July 8, the where and when of Mitchell’s future will likely be clear soon.

Terry Bussey

Appreciate the whole ⭕️U staff and family for a great OV! Had an amazing time! @CoachVenables @CoachEmmett @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/t4TQ1WV1cE — Terry Bussey (@Terrybussey12) June 18, 2023

The five-star ATH from Timpson, Texas, stood among the highest-ranked prospects on campus over the weekend.

Per 247Sports, Bussey is the No. 1 ATH and No. 2 overall recruit in the state of Texas in the class of 2024. A four-sport athlete at Timpson High School, Bussey has claimed Texas 2A-I Overall MVP honors in each of the last two seasons.

The Sooners face competition for Bussey’s pledge after unofficial visits to Auburn and Texas A&M and an official visit to Texas scheduled for this coming weekend.

Dominick McKinley

At 6-5, 290 pounds, McKinley fits the mold OU is looking for at the defensive tackle position and Bates has led the charge in his recruitment from Acadiana (Louisiana) High School.

247Sports ranks McKinley as the No. 1 recruit in the state of Louisiana for his class and OU will have to fend off the likes of Texas, Texas A&M and LSU for his signature.

Caden Durham

Between Jovantae Barnes and Gavin Sawchuk in 2022 and Daylan Smothers and Kalib Hicks in 2023, the Sooners have a pipeline of young running backs. Could Durham join that group in 2024?

The No. 10 running back in his class per 247Sports, Durham has taken official visits to Texas A&M, Michigan State, UTSA and now OU.

Taylor Tatum

The four-star running back from Longview, Texas, stands among the top rushers in the nation for his class. It’s why OU is among the likes of Michigan, USC and Alabama seeking to chase down his commitment.

An interesting wrinkle in Tatum’s recruitment? He intends to play baseball in college and Tatum spent some time with OU baseball coach Skip Johnson on his visit to Norman.

Devon Jordan

The three-star cornerback from Union has now visited Oklahoma State and Oklahoma on back-to-back weekends with Sooners cornerbacks coach Jay Valai leading Jordan’s recruitment in Norman.

Per 247Sports, Jordan is the No. 4 prospect in the state of Oklahoma in 2024.

The new Tulsa World app offers personalized features. Download it today.