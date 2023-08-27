Eric Bailey Tulsa World Sports Writer Follow Eric Bailey Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

NORMAN — There’s a scene from the 2005 movie “Fever Pitch” where fans sniff a fresh stack of baseball tickets prior to the upcoming Boston Red Sox season.

A “clean slate” is what the fanatics deliriously envision for the months to come.

For Sooner Nation, that time has finally come — a new season is here.

There’s no more dwelling on a 6-7 season that brought a long eight-month stretch between football games.

On Saturday, Arkansas State comes to town for an 11 a.m. season opener.

Expectations are high. There’s good reason. The transfer portal was kind to the Sooners, as was the recruiting cycle.

For the next four-plus months, it’s time to put that Southeastern Conference future aside and focus on one last swing through the Big 12 Conference. There’s one final chance to end a long league run by nabbing some hardware.

It’s time to get things rolling.

Let’s start with a snapshot of Arkansas State, which visits Oklahoma in the opener for both teams.

Arkansas State

Record: 0-0

Last season: 3-9 overall, 1-7 (5th West) in Sun Belt Conference

Coach: Butch Jones (third season, 5-19)

Player to watch: QB J.T. Shrout. The quarterback’s journey began at Tennessee, took him to Colorado and now to Jonesboro, where he appears to be the starter.

Knoxville to Jonesboro?

Let’s dig a little deeper into this coach-quarterback story at Arkansas State.

Butch Jones was the Tennessee coach from 2013-2017. He amassed a 34-27 record before being relieved of duties in his final season.

Included in his 61-game career at the SEC school were two losses to the Sooners, including Baker Mayfield’s coming-out party in Knoxville during the 2015 season. OU won a double-overtime thriller at UT.

Jones has gone 2-10 and 3-9 in his first two seasons at Arkansas State.

Shrout played in nine games last season at Colorado, throwing for 1,220 yards and seven touchdowns. After new coach Deion Sanders took over in Boulder, Shrout was among many players who entered the transfer portal.

Shrout never played for Jones at Tennessee. He signed with the Vols in late 2017 about a month after Jones was fired. He wasn’t recruited at the school by Jones, but rather by incoming coach Jeremy Pruitt.

Shrout is the lone upperclassman at the quarterback position, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Make your pick

What running back will have more rushing yards on Saturday? Jovantae Barnes, Gavin Sawchuk or Marcus Major?

Barnes rushed for 519 yards and five touchdowns last season. Sawchuk had 15 carries for 100 yards in last season’s bowl loss against Florida State and Major enters the season healthy.

Sign the dotted line

Arkansas State will receive $1.35 million from OU for the nonconference game, per the game contract. ASU received 1,500 tickets for the game.

The contract was signed by OU athletic director Joe Castiglione on May 8, 2020, and agreed upon by the Sun Belt school five days later.

The Big 12 will assign officials for Saturday’s contest.

Familiar face

Gavin Potter, a former all-state player at Broken Arrow High School, transferred to Arkansas State from Kansas during the off-season. While spending four seasons at KU, he had 25 starts at linebacker and was the 2019 Big 12 defensive freshman of the year.

Potter had 10 total tackles and a 2021 sack in three appearances against OU.

Potter helped BA win the 6A1 state championship with a 13-0 record in 2018. He also won two state wrestling titles.

By the numbers

3: This is the third meeting between the schools. OU beat the Red Wolves 45-7 during the Sooners’ national championship season in 2000.

9: Total wins by ASU over past three seasons after averaging 8.3 wins per year during the 10 previous seasons.

100: Forecast high for Saturday’s game according to Accuweather.com.

415: OU all-time victories at Memorial Stadium.

