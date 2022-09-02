Chalk talk: A snapshot of OU-UTEP game (plus would you bet on Sooners winning 10 regular-season games?)

A gameday snapshot as Oklahoma hosts UTEP at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Norman ...

Three players to watch

Dillon Gabriel: The quarterback had plenty of success at UCF with offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby. Will that carry over to the Sooners?

Marvin Mims: The easy money is on the wide receiver having a better year than last season. He only had more than two catches once in his final seven games.

Billy Bowman: Last year, he played three different positions. He’s at one spot - starting strong safety - and could make an impact on kick returns.

Groundhog day

Brent Venables will make his head coach debut against UTEP.

The last time the Sooners introduced a new head coach was 2017. That coach, ahem, now coaches at USC.

Who was the season-opening opponent in 2017?

UTEP. Oklahoma captured a 56-7 win over the Miners.

What a run

Oklahoma has won 16 consecutive home openers and 32 of their past 34 home openers. The only losses came to one school – TCU.

The Horned Frogs beat Oklahoma 20-7 in 1996. It was John Blake’s debut as Oklahoma’s coach. TCU also beat the Sooners 17-10 in 2005 when Paul Thompson and Rhett Bomar were the team’s quarterbacks.

Can you answer this?

Oklahoma has not had a losing season since the turn of the century. How many other schools can claim no losing seasons since 2000?

The answer is below.

Play money

Oddsmakers have released preseason numbers for the Sooners.

Let’s have some fun with the odds (for entertainment purposes only, of course).

* Oklahoma began the week as a 31.5-point favorite according to BetOnline. (That number dropped from the May 19 opening line of 37 points.)

My Monopoly money is: Giving the points.

* Oklahoma’s regular-season win total is 9.5. (It opened at 8.5).

My Monopoly money is: Taking the over (and should have bet heavy when the over was at 8.5).

* Oklahoma’s odds to win the Big 12 is 11/5, which tops the conference.

Texas (11/4), OSU (11/2), Baylor (6/1) and Kansas State (8/1) follow OU.

My Monopoly money is: Taking OU, but OSU is my second pick instead of Texas.

More odds

OU opens the season with 25/1 odds to win the national championship.

They are only behind Alabama (2/1), Ohio State (7/2), Georgia (5/1), Clemson (11/1) and, ahem, USC (22/1).

Other Big 12 schools listed are Texas (33/1), Baylor (150/1), Oklahoma State (150/1), Iowa State (250/1), TCU (250/1), Kansas State (300/1), West Virginia (300/1), Texas Tech (500/1) and Kansas (1,000/1).

OU’s Dillon Gabriel has the seventh-best odds to win the Heisman Trophy.

The leaders are Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud (3/1), USC’s Caleb Williams (15/4), Alabama’s Bryce Young (5/1), Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. (18/1), N.C. State’s Devin Leary (25/1) and Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke (25/1).

South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler is at 66/1. OSU’s Spencer Sanders is at 100/1.

On the call

Jason Benetti (play-by-play) and Brock Huard (analyst) are calling the action for FOX.

The answer is …

Amazingly, OU is the only school that has not had a losing season since 2000.

Here are the champions after OU’s national title in 2000 and how many losing seasons they’ve had over the past 22 seasons:

2001 champion: Miami. 3 losing seasons (2007, 2014, 2019).

2002: Ohio State. 1 losing season (2011).

2003, 2007, 2019: LSU. 1 losing season (2021).

2004: USC. 3 losing seasons (2000, 2018, 2021).

2005: Texas. 5 losing seasons (2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2021).

2006, 2008: Florida. 3 losing seasons (2013, 2017, 2021).

2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2017, 2020: Alabama. 3 losing seasons (2000, 2003, 2006).

2010: Auburn. 4 losing seasons (2008, 2012, 2020, 2021).

2013: Florida State. 4 losing seasons (2018, 2019, 2020, 2021).

2016, 2018: Clemson. 1 losing season (2010).

2021: Georgia. 1 losing season (2010).

Final word

Oklahoma 52, UTEP 7. The Brent Venables era begins with a bang. The defense is the main storyline in the season-opening win. Look for the ground game to take control. UTEP is able to get points late in the contest, which is being played before the program’s 141st consecutive sellout.