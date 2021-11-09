CFP Top 25: OU remains at No. 8, OSU up to No. 10 in new rankings

The Bedlam schools are inside the top 10 of the College Football Playoff ranking for the first time in five seasons.
Oklahoma remained steady at No. 8, while Oklahoma State joined its in-state rival with a No. 10 showing in the CFP Top 25 released on Tuesday night.
Georgia continued its grip on the top spot. The Bulldogs were followed by Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State and Cincinnati. Michigan and Michigan State were No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.
The last time that the Bedlam schools were in the top 10 together was the 2016 season. On Nov. 29, OU was No. 9 and OSU checked in at No. 10.
Selection committee chairman Gary Barta was asked if OU’s low ranking was due to strength of schedule, repeated close games or the solitary game against Kansas.
“I don't know that I'd pick one. To point out one thing you said, it wasn't just the game against KU. If you look at it, they are 9-0 and that's why they're ranked eighth in the country and not somewhere else,” Barta said. “But they don't have any signature wins. Their best wins are against Kansas State and Texas Tech.
“I mentioned last week, the committee noted as probably anybody who's been watching Oklahoma that the quarterback change to Caleb Williams has changed that team. They were off this past week, but just looking to see if that continues, because I do think that made a difference. The committee thinks that made a difference.”
The Big 12 was also represented by No. 13 Baylor, which dropped only one spot after losing to TCU last week. The Bears (7-2) will host Oklahoma at 11 a.m. Saturday.
OSU (8-1), which moved up one spot this week, will welcome TCU to Stillwater later in the day. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
It is the fifth time in OSU’s history that it has joined the top 10. The Cowboys were No. 10 twice in the 2016 season and No. 8 in 2015. It also had a high-water mark of No. 6 in 2015.
What’s the committee think about the Cowboys?
“Very impressive. I think like most people across the country who have watched Oklahoma State over the years, the fact that their defense is so dominating this year is noted,” Barta said. “I know just this past week, I think they had seven sacks, and they really dominated that game at West Virginia, which is a tough place to play. They've beaten Baylor. The only loss is at Iowa State, which is a tough place to play.
“The committee thinks very highly of Oklahoma State.”
OU assistant coach Dennis Simmons replaced Lincoln Riley during Tuesday’s scheduled news conference, but the message about the CFP stayed the same.
Simmons was asked if he would watch the CFP rankings show along with his players.
“I gotta be honest with you. I don't know what they watch. I could tell you I don't watch it. I mean, at the end of the day, we talk to our guys about controlling the controllables, where somebody sees you, that's not something that we can control,” Simmons said. “We can control how we practice. We can control how we prepare, and we can control how we play on Saturday.
“And you know, if we go out and we do and maximize everything we can control, which is winning that game, then at the end of the day, things should line up how they're supposed to line up.”