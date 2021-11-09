CFP Top 25: OU remains at No. 8, OSU up to No. 10 in new rankings

The Bedlam schools are inside the top 10 of the College Football Playoff ranking for the first time in five seasons.

Oklahoma remained steady at No. 8, while Oklahoma State joined its in-state rival with a No. 10 showing in the CFP Top 25 released on Tuesday night.

Georgia continued its grip on the top spot. The Bulldogs were followed by Alabama, Oregon, Ohio State and Cincinnati. Michigan and Michigan State were No. 6 and No. 7, respectively.

The last time that the Bedlam schools were in the top 10 together was the 2016 season. On Nov. 29, OU was No. 9 and OSU checked in at No. 10.

Selection committee chairman Gary Barta was asked if OU’s low ranking was due to strength of schedule, repeated close games or the solitary game against Kansas.

“I don't know that I'd pick one. To point out one thing you said, it wasn't just the game against KU. If you look at it, they are 9-0 and that's why they're ranked eighth in the country and not somewhere else,” Barta said. “But they don't have any signature wins. Their best wins are against Kansas State and Texas Tech.