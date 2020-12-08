CFP Top 25: OSU goes through freefall; OU and Tulsa remain steady

Oklahoma State’s roller-coaster ride in the College Football Playoff Top 25 continued when the current rankings were released on Tuesday night.

No. 11 Oklahoma and No. 24 Tulsa remained in their same positions following weekend victories while No. 22 OSU dipped seven spots after a road loss at TCU.

This is the third weekly poll released by the CFP. The Cowboys opened at No. 23, climbed eight spots to No. 15 and fell this week.

OU (7-2) didn’t gain ground following a 27-14 home win over Baylor. Tulsa stayed steady after a 19-6 triumph at Navy.

Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Ohio State continue to lead the Top 25. Texas A&M and Florida are at No. 5 and No. 6.

There are now four Big 12 teams rated by the CFP selection committee -- No. 7 Iowa State, OU, OSU and No. 20 Texas.

Oklahoma will wrap up the regular season with a Saturday trip to West Virginia. OU and Iowa State will play for the Big 12 Championship on Dec. 19.

Tulsa (6-1) had its regular-season finale against visiting Cincinnati canceled following COVID issues on the Bearcats’ roster.