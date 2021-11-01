CFP 2021: A look at OU and OSU's history plus a prediction of what will happen when first poll is revealed

2019: No. 23 (6-3)

A three-loss OSU team made the initial rankings and stayed, but never climbed past No. 21.

2020: No. 23 (5-2)

Lost to Oklahoma the week before the poll and reached No. 15 one week later before a loss at TCU.

Helping/hurting

What will help OU get a higher ranking in the first poll?

The Sooners enter the first CFP poll with an unbeaten record for the first time since the format’s formation. Oklahoma hasn’t won many games in impressive fashion but appears to be a different team since quarterback Caleb Williams has taken over the offense. If the committee looks at that aspect as well as a defense that fared well last week, it could bode well for a strong starting spot.

What could hurt OU Tuesday?

There haven’t been too many dominating performances by the Sooners this season. Five of the team’s eight wins against FBS competition have been one-score victories. No coach will pass up a win, but will the committee hold that against the Sooners? There also isn’t a win over a ranked opponent on the current schedule. That could cost OU as well.