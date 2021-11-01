CFP 2021: A look at OU and OSU's history plus a prediction of what will happen when first poll is revealed

The Associated Press and Coaches Top 25 polls have been nice conversation pieces during the 2021 college football season.
On Tuesday night, the most important ranking will be released when the initial College Football Playoff poll is announced. It begins a week-by-week reveal on Tuesday nights culminating with a Dec. 5 poll that determines which four schools will advance to the four-team playoff to determine a national champion.
It’s important not to get too emotionally attached to what occurs this week. Oklahoma has been rated as low as No. 15 (2015) and as high as No. 5 (2017) en route to a national semifinal spot in the CFP.
Oklahoma State will also look to use a strong November finish to make its first playoff appearance. The Cowboys could be considered one of the nation’s top one-loss teams.
Here’s a look at both school’s CFP history as well as Tulsa World columnist Guerin Emig’s breakdown prediction for Tuesday’s top 10.
Starting points
SOONERS
Oklahoma has never been higher than No. 5 in the inaugural CFP Top 25 ranking and has started outside the top 10 more times than inside that mark. Here is where they started.
2014: No. 18 (4-2)
OU was coming off a home loss against Kansas State and also fell at TCU. OU would go 3-3 the rest of the season.
2015: No. 15 (7-1)
The Sooners were sitting down in the poll despite a strong start that included a hard-fought loss to Texas.
2016: No. 14 (6-2)
A two-loss Oklahoma team (Houston, Ohio State) would not make the CFP but won its last 10 games.
2017: No. 5 (7-1)
The Sooners — in their first year under Lincoln Riley — were upset by Iowa State, but ended the regular season on a roll. They would finish No. 2 in the CFP.
2018: No. 7 (7-1)
Can you see a pattern? Oklahoma again won seven of its first eight games (Texas loss) and would use a strong start to advance to the CFP.
2019: No. 9 (7-1)
OU could have been higher in this poll but lost to Kansas State in the week before the initial poll.
2020: No. 11 (6-2)
The Sooners started the season with a 1-2 record but would work their way up the CFP ladder with five straight wins by the first ranking.
COWBOYS
Oklahoma State’s highest ranking in the inaugural CFP Top 25 was No. 11 (the Cowboys were 7-1 then, too) and has featured in the initial rankings five times in the seven-year CFP era. Here is where they started:
2014: Not ranked (5-3)
Three losses, including back-to-back defeats to TCU and West Virginia kept OSU out of the inaugural poll.
2015: No. 14 (8-0)
The Cowboys were unbeaten into the season’s first rankings. Two more wins took OSU to its highest ranking of the CFP era at No. 6 before losses to Baylor and Oklahoma closed the regular season.
2016: No. 18 (6-2)
OSU climbed into the CFP rankings despite September defeats to Central Michigan and Baylor with October wins over Texas, Iowa State, Kansas and West Virginia, and ranked as high as No. 10 that fall.
2017: No. 11 (7-1)
The Cowboys’ lone blemish ahead of the Oct. 31 selection was a 44-31 defeat to TCU before November losses against Oklahoma and Kansas State.
2018: Not ranked (5-3)
The Cowboys opened Big 12 play 1-3 and never recovered in the eyes of the CFP selection committee.
2019: No. 23 (6-3)
A three-loss OSU team made the initial rankings and stayed, but never climbed past No. 21.
2020: No. 23 (5-2)
Lost to Oklahoma the week before the poll and reached No. 15 one week later before a loss at TCU.
Helping/hurting
What will help OU get a higher ranking in the first poll?
The Sooners enter the first CFP poll with an unbeaten record for the first time since the format’s formation. Oklahoma hasn’t won many games in impressive fashion but appears to be a different team since quarterback Caleb Williams has taken over the offense. If the committee looks at that aspect as well as a defense that fared well last week, it could bode well for a strong starting spot.
What could hurt OU Tuesday?
There haven’t been too many dominating performances by the Sooners this season. Five of the team’s eight wins against FBS competition have been one-score victories. No coach will pass up a win, but will the committee hold that against the Sooners? There also isn’t a win over a ranked opponent on the current schedule. That could cost OU as well.
What will help OSU get a higher ranking in the first poll?
The Cowboys are 7-1 for the first time since 2017 and sit tied with Baylor in second in the Big 12 (and have a head-to-head tiebreaker in hand). Jim Knowles’ defense appears championship good, and paired with Spencer Sanders’ steadied play in October, OSU offers the committee plenty to like even with a loss at Iowa State.
What could hurt OSU Tuesday?
Saturday’s 55-3 romp of Kansas was only the Cowboys’ third double-digit win in 2021, and the luster of ranked victories over Texas and Kansas State has faded over the last month. OSU’s sole defeat — to the Cyclones on Oct. 23 — is recent and isn’t helped by Iowa State’s follow-up loss at West Virginia. Will the committee ding the Cowboys harshly for that?
Guerin Emig's prediction
The CFP selection committee generally favors unbeaten Power 5 teams.
In 2019, the last non-COVID-affected season, the committee ranked unbeaten P5s No. 1-5 in its first table, with 1-loss P5s No. 6-9. Two-loss Florida was No. 10.
The CFP selection committee generally favors brand strength.
Those top five teams in the first ranking of 2019 were Ohio State, LSU, Alabama, Penn State and Clemson. The top five in the first ranking of 2018 were Alabama, Clemson, LSU, Notre Dame and Michigan. In 2017 it went Georgia, Alabama, Notre Dame, Clemson and Oklahoma.
The selection committee generally scorns Group of 5 contenders.
One-loss Cincinnati, Memphis and Boise State were No. 20, 21 and 22 in the first ranking of 2019. Unbeaten UCF was No. 12 in 2018. Unbeaten UCF was No. 18 in 2017.
With that in mind, here’s a guess at Tuesday’s initial CFP top 10…
1 – Georgia (8-0)
2 – Michigan State (8-0)
3 – Alabama (7-1)
4 – Oklahoma (9-0)
5 – Ohio State (7-1)
6 – Cincinnati (8-0)
7 – Michigan (7-1)
8 – Oregon (7-1)
9 – Notre Dame (7-1)
10 – Wake Forest (8-0)