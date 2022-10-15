CB C.J. Coldon contributes acrobatic, momentum-changing interception in Sooner victory

NORMAN — C.J. Coldon feels most comfortable when he’s flying around and making plays on defense.

A summer transfer to Oklahoma, it has taken time for the cornerback to feel at home. It’s not the hospitality: A complex defense playbook coupled with a lack of spring football left him working hard not to be lapped by teammates.

During the Sooners’ 52-42 win over No. 19 Kansas on Saturday afternoon, the redshirt senior had an acrobatic interception that drew rave reviews from coaches and teammates.

Coldon leaped and fully extended one arm of his 5-11 frame to tip the ball straight up before catching it at the last moment.

“It kind of felt like sandlot football, just playing with your friends,” Coldon said. “I just jumped up, tipped it and try to get a PBU and knock it down. Then I saw I was able to reach out and grab it. It counted. I was trying to make sure it counted.”

The Sooners would turn that highlight-reel interception into a second-quarter touchdown.

“Turnovers are one of the most important stats with winning and losing,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “There were in plus-territory and on our side of the field, so C.J.’s interception was a huge play. Our offense gets the ball back and we go down and score; that’s complimenting each other.”

While Venables credited the turnover, he said the momentum play could be a teaching moment as well.

“It was a really nice play by C.J. Even on that play, there’s coaching on that play. He needed to have more width and depth. You shouldn’t have triggered. (One Kansas receiver) is going to the flat and (another receiver) is coming in behind you. He makes a great play, but he needs to be better. We need to be better fundamentally there. That’s literally the message: nice job but … there’s stuff you can coach even through success. Those are things as a staff we need to do.”

Coldon has been trying to learn from his first moment on campus. What has it been like getting acclimated to the program?

“Difficult and getting intimate with failure. Difficult with new terminology, more of a complex defense and learning that. It’s been difficult, no lie,” he said. “Just trying to focus on getting better each day, 1% better each day.”

Saturday’s interception is Coldon’s second in as many weeks. He had a pick in last week’s 49-0 loss against Texas.

The interceptions in back-to-back games equal his entire interception production in five seasons at Wyoming.

“It’s a crazy feeling. I know I had two in Wyoming and two here in back-to-back weeks. It’s crazy, but I just want to win as bad as everyone else on the team — coaches, the whole staff, my whole teammates. We just want to win and go out there and make 100% effort and go out there and make plays,” Coldon said.

Coldon said teammate Jonah Laulu was the first to congratulate him. It was followed by multiple helmet taps to celebrate the takeaway.

His final words of appreciation came from cornerbacks coach Jay Valai.

“He was like ‘that’s how you respond and make the best out of your opportunities when it’s given. Just make the best of your opportunities,’” Coldon said.