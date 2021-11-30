Castiglione keeps secretive nature when hiring coaches; just ask Porter Moser

Joe Castiglione said his coaching search would be “stealthy” when targeting the Oklahoma football program’s next leader.
How secretive will it be for Castiglione? Let’s ask another high-profile coach who was just hired at Oklahoma.
“Stealthy is a good word,” OU coach Porter Moser said during a Tuesday Zoom call. “I couldn’t come here. He wouldn’t let me come here because he wanted to stay so far under the radar. He felt that if I was here, the cat would get out of the bag. It was all sight unseen with the feeling with him.”
Castiglione described his style in looking for a new coach during his Monday news conference.
“The process is a lot like it always is. For those of you that have been around here you might be able to inform some of those that are brand new. That despite how inquisitive you are and how many rumors you’ll want me to corroborate, I don’t do it. It’s gonna be stealthy, as usual,” Castiglione said.
Moser was asked about his own hiring process, which came after his Loyola team was knocked out of the NCAA Tournament in last year’s Sweet 16.
And, yes, Moser’s answer again centered around confidentiality.
“He’s different. What he does and how he does it, for me it was just about … I just got a feel with him. He makes you feel comfortable. He’s really good at sharing his vision and the way he wants the culture here. And he’s genuine about it,” Moser said. “You don’t think he’s a salesman. He’s a really smart, really good leader. That’s what I felt. He’s a very smart, caring leader. And he was very confidential and private about it.
“I’m not going to be surprised if what we read is actually what is happening. He’s very, very confidential about it.”
Timely craziness
How crazy can a coaching search get?
There was an official “watch” for a “watch.”
On Tuesday morning, the Hays (Kansas) Athletics Department tweeted a picture of Clemson assistant coach Brent Venables visiting Tigers commit Jaren Kanak.
With Venables’ name being floated as a candidate for the vacant OU football job, it’s noticed that the former Sooners assistant coach is still working hard for Clemson.
Or was he? Many sleuths quickly noticed that Venables’ watch showed an afternoon time.
But the picture was supposedly taken in the morning?
Hmmm.
So what did we do? We called Hays assistant principal and athletics director Lance Krannawitter, who described himself as the “baldest” and “shortest” person in the picture that also includes Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney.
Krannawitter confirmed that the Clemson crew was in town and that the picture was taken on Tuesday morning.
“They came in to check on Jaren and see how he was doing,” Krannawitter said. “They met the coaches. We chewed the fat a little bit and then they went down to the head coach’s room … they visited down there.”
Krannawitter admits he got tickled by all the chatter asking if the picture was taken today.
“It sounds like there was some speculation that it might be fake, but no, it was the real deal. He was here,” he said.
Krannawitter said he is enjoying the attention that his school is getting.
“It is kind of fun, with our athletes doing so well and having coaches visit them,” he said. “It’s all in good fun. All the more press we get for our high school, the better.”
Stogner hits portal
Austin Stogner has decided to enter the transfer portal after spending the past three seasons at Oklahoma.
Stogner struggled with a staph infection in the 2020 season but still finished with career highs for catches (26) and yards (422). He ends his OU career with 47 catches for 654 yards and eight touchdowns.
He had his strongest game in last week’s Bedlam contest. Stogner ended with three catches for 61 yards and had a 29-yard touchdown reception.
Stogner joins Spencer Rattler and Jadon Haselwood in announcing plans to enter the portal this week.
More recruiting shifts
Malachi Nelson, a five-star quarterback who was at one time considered the centerpiece of the Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class, announced his pledge to play at USC on Tuesday night.
Nelson was considered one of the nation’s top quarterback recruits in the class.
Meanwhile, Makai Lemon, a five-star athlete, announced that “due to the recent events and after careful consideration, I have decided to decommit from the University of Oklahoma.”