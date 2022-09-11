Career days from Mims, Stutsman carry Sooners past Kent State

NORMAN — For one Oklahoma star Saturday night, a career performance came and went in a flash.

“It felt like it went by fast,” said junior wide receiver Marvin Mims following his record-setting showing in the ninth-ranked Sooners’ 33-3 win over Kent State.

On the other side of the ball, for another OU standout, the most productive outing of a budding career with the Sooners was all about the game moving slow.

“Coach Venables really emphasized on preparing and that's something that we do very serious now and it really helps,” said sophomore linebacker Danny Stutsman, fresh off a career-high 12 tackles in his second career start. “It shows up on the field when you've already seen that play 100 times on film and you're able to recognize it and have that play recognition.”

Mims and Stutsman were at the center of OU’s second win of 2022, a come-from-behind victory over the Golden Flashes following an uneasy start at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

From Mims and his 203 all-purpose yards, the Sooners found the rocket fuel to their 33 unanswered points, all started by his 36-yard touchdown reception just before halftime. And in Stutsman, who tallied four tackles for loss among his career-best count, OU had a catalyst on the night its defense allowed its fewest points against an FBS opponent since 2017.

“I'm super proud of Marvin Mims,” coach Brent Venables said of Mims. “What a display he put on tonight. He's my player of the game."

Of Stutsman: “He loves to play, loves to compete. He holds himself to a high standard. The harder it gets, the tougher he plays. … I expect to see the needle keep moving in the right direction for Danny. Everything’s still sitting in front of him."

Mims, as has been a theme across his three seasons at OU, emerged to tear through a Golden Flashes secondary — which quarterback Dillon Gabriel hit for 296 yards and three scores — when the Sooners most needed him. He notched seven catches to match a career best and set a new career high with 163 receiving yards.

Mims' night proved prolific in the end, but as first half clock dwindled down to 1:10 remaining before the break, OU's had gained only 82 total yards of total offense, picked up five first downs and trailed Kent State 3-0.

Then the Sooners began to feed their top receiver.

On OU’s final drive before the half, Gabriel found Mims first for a 13-yard connection at midfield. On the next play, they combined again for 14 yards out to the Golden Flashes’ 36. And with seconds remaining in the half, Gabriel returned to the well once more, lofting a throw over Mims’ right shoulder and into the receiver’s outstretched hands for OU’s opening score.

Three straight passes into the arms of Mims. Twenty-nine minutes and 42 seconds after kickoff, the Sooners finally held a lead. Suddenly, the announced crowd of 83,911 could exhale.

“I felt like it definitely got the crowd back into it, and that helped us put more pep in our step going into halftime,” Mims said. “Just the mindset we had, not getting down on ourselves, just ready to go out there and attack the next drive that we had and the next opportunity.”

Late in the third quarter, operating with the breathing room of a 24-3 advantage, Gabriel returned to Mims and found him again for a 58-yard touchdown, a score which combined the wide receiver’s speed with the space Mims is now finding in offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby’s offense.

With his second touchdown of the night, Mims secured the fifth multi-touchdown performance of his career.

“He’s an explosive player,” Gabriel said. “I trust Marv. I know what he can do with the football in his hands.”

On the other end for the Sooners, who recorded 14 tackles in the Kent State backfield, was Stutsman.

After racking up nine total tackles against UTEP in Week 1, Stutsman followed up with another stellar performance in the middle of the OU defense. He was there to sack Golden Flashes quarterback Collin Schlee after halftime and there again to stymie Kent State on fourth and 1 in the OU red zone. His four tackles for loss fell just two shy of the Sooners’ single-game record.

The hot start to 2022 for Stutsman arrives in the wake of an offseason of change.

In the days leading up to Kent State’s visit, Venables outlined the conversations that he and the 6-foot-4 linebacker had shortly after the head coach’s arrival to Norman, when Venables challenged Stutsman to lean on more than his talent and instinct for the game.

“We've had some pretty big talks when he first got here,” Stutsman recalled late Saturday night. “They were tough. They were very tough talks and just kind of, he told me what I needed to do to be where I wanted to go and I was committed to do that change.”

Putting more time into the game, which is — I came here to do that and he kind of put me in line. I'm very grateful for what he's done. I'm just blessed that he's here.”

A blazing fast night for Mims; a mature, composed one for Stutsman. OU needed both in Week 2.