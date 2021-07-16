Can talented running back duo of Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray be the next Mixon and Perine?

Oklahoma’s rushing game hums when it has a two-headed attack at running back.
Lincoln Riley has called plays for six seasons. The early years were anchored by Samaje Perine and Joe Mixon (2015-16) and Rodney Anderson and Trey Sermon (2017).
The 2021 campaign will feature two proven playmakers in Kennedy Brooks and Tennessee transfer Eric Gray. Brooks has two 1,000-yard seasons while Gray has more than 1,300 career rushing yards in two years.
“It’s hard for me to imagine a world where both Gray and Brooks don’t play a ton. I mean they are two real quality players. They’ve played in games. They’ve produced. They’re smart. They’re certainly two of our stronger weapons on the offense,” Riley said during Big 12 Media Days. “We’ll see how it evolves. I think we have two starters, really. Hopefully, it will be like the runs we’ve had where we felt we had two great tailbacks that we can attack people with.”
The past three seasons shifted from that two-man attack at running back.
Quarterbacks Kyler Murray (2018) and Jalen Hurts (2019) sparked the rush attack. Brooks opted out in 2020 and there wasn’t consistency, especially with Rhamondre Stevenson missing half of the season.
Gray has taken a professional approach following his transfer to OU, Riley said.
“It feels like he’s been in our program for months or years already. It literally felt like that the day he walked in the door. Just a very businesslike attitude,” Riley said. “He honestly exceeded everything that we put in front of them. He learned offense quickly. He really got acclimated with his teammates and university quickly.”
Gray was named the Preseason Big 12 newcomer of the year by a media vote. The junior played in 22 games with starts for the Vols in five of his final nine contests.
“He does everything right. You can see why the guy has had some success early on in his career, and you combine that with some good experience, and we’re thrilled to have him,” Riley said. “Regardless of who is going to be in our running back room, he’s going to be a big factor. We’re thrilled to get him, and he’s been a joy to have up to this point.”
Brooks’ body of work leaves optimism for OU fans. In 2019, he rushed for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns. He ranked sixth nationally and first in the Big 12 by averaging 6.5 yards per carry.
Riley admitted this week that Brooks was rusty early in the spring, adding that it’s difficult to miss a year of football and seamlessly bounce back.
“But I give him credit. He’s worked hard. I think (running backs coach DeMarco) Murray has been good, really good for him. It’s been good seeing them get a chance to work together,” Riley said. “He finished spring really strong. The guy has had so much production for us and he’s done it in big games and big moments and knows our system inside and out. He’s really pushing himself to try to be the best version that he can be here towards the end of his career.
“I think for him, there’s a sense of not having last year and maybe kind of a little bit more of an appreciation for the process and all that it takes and the opportunity to play. So we’re thrilled to have him back and excited to turn him loose.”