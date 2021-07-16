Can talented running back duo of Kennedy Brooks and Eric Gray be the next Mixon and Perine?

“It feels like he’s been in our program for months or years already. It literally felt like that the day he walked in the door. Just a very businesslike attitude,” Riley said. “He honestly exceeded everything that we put in front of them. He learned offense quickly. He really got acclimated with his teammates and university quickly.”

Gray was named the Preseason Big 12 newcomer of the year by a media vote. The junior played in 22 games with starts for the Vols in five of his final nine contests.

“He does everything right. You can see why the guy has had some success early on in his career, and you combine that with some good experience, and we’re thrilled to have him,” Riley said. “Regardless of who is going to be in our running back room, he’s going to be a big factor. We’re thrilled to get him, and he’s been a joy to have up to this point.”

Brooks’ body of work leaves optimism for OU fans. In 2019, he rushed for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns. He ranked sixth nationally and first in the Big 12 by averaging 6.5 yards per carry.

Riley admitted this week that Brooks was rusty early in the spring, adding that it’s difficult to miss a year of football and seamlessly bounce back.